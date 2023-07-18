Massey Hall Presents LYLE LOVETT AND JOHN HIATT TOGETHER ON STAGE, October 12

A singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums.

Jul. 18, 2023

Massey Hall Presents LYLE LOVETT AND JOHN HIATT TOGETHER ON STAGE, October 12

Iconic songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Together on Stage at Massey Hall on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Tickets on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10am ET and available at www.masseyhall.com/tickets and 416-872-4255.

A singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Whether touring as a 'Duo' or with his 'Acoustic Group' or his 'Large Band,' Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician.

His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

 

A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, John Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships, and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt's finest album is 1987's Bring the Family; other catalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983's Riding with the King, the rough-hewn blues-rock of 2008's Same Old Man, and 2021's Leftover Feelings. His lyrics and melodies have graced more than 20 studio albums, have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, and scores of others, and have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




