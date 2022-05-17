Massey Hall Presents Instagram Live THE ROLE OF ARTISTS IN TIMES OF WAR Tomorrow

Massey Hall presents a new online talk event on Instagram, Massey Hall Instagram Live: The Role of Artists in Times of War tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18 at 1pm ET.

People from around the world are fighting for their freedoms in search of safety and peace. From Syria to Ukraine, Palestine to Myanmar and beyond, many artists from these afflicted countries are forced to leave their homes. How do they find inspiration to work in these difficult times? How are they joining the freedom fight through music and art? And how are they inspiring their new local arts community?



Join the conversation with local musicians including:

@leen_hamo (Kadzoura), Syria

@mark.marczyk & @marichka_marczyk (Balaklava Blues, Lemon Bucket Orkestra), Ukraine

@ahmedmoneka (Moskitto Bar, Ahmed Moneka Arabic Jazz), Iraq

Moderated by Alicja Stasiuk @alicjastsk (Massey Hall, Polky), Poland

Watch the conversation at www.instagram.com/masseyhall/.

Massey Hall is one of Canada's most revered cultural institutions and a designated National Historic Site. Built in 1894 by Hart Massey, Massey Hall was gifted to the citizens of Toronto and now operates as a charitable not-for-profit organization. Remaining true to Massey's vision, the organization devotes much of its focus to artist development, community outreach, and educational programming.



Between 2018 and 2021, Massey Hall closed its iconic red doors for the most significant renovation in its history. The historic hall reopened on November 25, 2021 with a sold-out performance by legendary Canadian folk icon, Gordon Lightfoot. In the coming months, the revitalization will be complete and will introduce new spaces that will collectively be known as Allied Music Centre - Canada's premiere multi-purpose performance facility. Allied Music Centre will feature a total of four venues and new creative spaces for artists, educators, and community groups alike. When this revitalization is complete, Massey Hall's legacy will shine for another century and beyond.