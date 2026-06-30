THE GOOD BROTHERS to Perform Larry Good Retirement Tour at TD Music Hall
The performance will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Massey Hall will present beloved legendary Canadian band The Good Brothers at TD Music Hall on Saturday, October 24, 2026. Support from Country / Folk upstart Graham Trude.
3 brothers in a band. A lifetime together. Eight Juno Awards. Numerous Halls Of Fame inductions. Countless North American and European tours. And now, after 50+ years together, legendary Canadian Country / Folk / Bluegrass group The Good Brothers prepare to begin a new chapter in their incredible career as youngest brother Larry Good announces his retirement from the group after their upcoming October 2026 tour dates.
Bruce Good – Vocals / Autoharp
Brian Good – Vocals / Guitar
Larry Good – Vocals / Banjo
In 2025, The Good Brothers celebrated 50+ years of making music with the release of 2 brand new singles: “Now That You're Gone” - an incredibly moving tribute to Bruce Good's late son Dallas Good – who sadly passed away in 2022 at the age of 48. Dallas is widely known as the founding member (along with brother Travis Good) of Canadian garage rock alt. country sensations The Sadies. The song features the full band accompaniment of The Sadies backing up The Good Brothers on the track. And the driving, fiery, love song “Fire In The Rain” which is sung by Brian Good.
Opening the night will be Canadian Country / Folk upstart Graham Trude. Graham Produced the most recent Good Brothers recordings for his Countrycore Record Label), and he will be performing in support of his newest full-length solo release “Northern Lights”.
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