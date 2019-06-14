MAD HOT BALLET: Desert Dream Raises Over $1.2 Million

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Executive Director Barry Hughson today announced that MAD HOT BALLET: Desert Dream raised over $1.2 million. The annual fundraising gala took place on June 12 in Toronto at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. #MADHOTBALLET

MAD HOT BALLET: Desert Dream was presented by CIBC, continuing their 13-year support of The National Ballet of Canada's annual gala event.

"In sponsoring Wednesday night's gala event, CIBC proudly supports The National Ballet of Canada which has made outstanding contributions to our city and country's vibrant artistic and cultural life for almost 70 years," said Jay Smith, First-Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, CIBC. "Congratulations on another incredible evening in support of one of the best dance companies on the world."

The evening began with an hour-long performance featuring the preview of a new work by Choreographic Associate Robert Binet, Dialogue Dances, performed by Principal Dancers Skylar Campbell and Xiao Nan Yu, First Soloist Hannah Fischer and Second Soloist Spencer Hack. The performance concluded with a pas de deux from The Merry Widow danced by Principal Dancers Guillaume Côté and Ms. Yu who retires after 22 years with the company at the end of the season.

Following the performance, 1,800 attendees enjoyed signature cocktails at a reception inspired by the tastes and beauty of Morocco in the Isadore and Rosalie Sharp City Room. The 640 gala dinner guests took their places onstage at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts for a gourmet meal prepared by Sash Simpson and concluded the evening with a night of dancing with Artists of the Ballet.

Featured during the evening was the MAD HOT BALLET lottery draw that included prizes from Royal de Versailles, Hermitage Bay and Air Canada, Jays Care Foundation and Cabine.

This year's gala co-chairs were Rana Florida and Rochelle de Goias.

Next year's MAD HOT BALLET will take place on June 9, 2020.

