LA FORCE Comes to TD Music Hall

TD Music Hall welcomes indie pop singer-songwriter, La Force to TD Music Hall on Friday, November 24, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 2 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-872-4255.

XO SKELETON (out Sept 29, 2023) is the supple, steady, uncanny new album by La Force: a mixture of haunted pop and hot-blooded R&B that glistens at the meeting-point between life, death and love. “In dreams, the dead and living are the same,” Ariel Engle sings on “october,” her voice shimmering. “Maybe that’s why I’m better in the dark.”

The finality of death? The protection that another person’s love can or cannot bestow? These are heady questions. But more than that they are body questions, matters of breath and flesh and pulse, which is the stuff at the centre of all of La Force’s music—beginning on her 2018 debut and also outward, into Engle’s electrifying work with Broken Social Scene, Big Red Machine, Efrim Menuck, Safia Nolin, and AroarA, her duo with her husband, Andrew Whiteman. La Force’s voice is stunning—somehow luscious and also wise—but so is her point of view—steady, sensitive, physical.

On this album, La Force’s music is electric + vivid, and also tactile + grimy—a sound that enfolds influences as disparate as Tirzah, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Jazmine Sullivan, the Cocteau Twins, Mica Levi, Tricky w/ Marina Topley-Bird, and even Joni Mitchell’s “Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter.” XO SKELETON bends and turns with its every shift of pulse—mournful, searching, turned on. Like a body, you might say. Or the memory of one.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those ‘you just had to be there’ moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more ‘best nights of your life’. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.