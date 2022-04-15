KURIOS - Cabinet Of Curiosities Makes a Return to Toronto

After a two-year intermission, Cirque du Soleil made a momentous return to Toronto last night under the Big Top, as more than 2,500 guests attended the red carpet premiere to celebrate the relaunch of its critically acclaimed, phenomenal production, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities.

Many Canadian celebrities in film, television, and music came out in droves for one of the first major red carpet event of the year, buzzing with excitement and anticipation for the return of Cirque du Soleil in Toronto. Singer-songwriter Serena Ryder, Canada's Got Talent hosts Trish Stratus and Kardinal Offishall, and Scott McGillivray were on hand. Juno Rinaldi and Sarah McVie (Workin' Moms), Wes Hall (Dragon's Den), Canada's Drag Race queens Kimora Amour and Juice Boxx who stunned on the red carpet. It was also a family affair for young stars including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Disney's Turning Red), Vasili Prangikos (Take Note), Roman Pesino (Run the Burbs) internet sensation Callan Perks 'Coach Cal.'.

Trevor White (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Elvis Stojko, and Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia were also among attending guests, along with The Trews, and music producer Director X, who all experienced a night of inspiration and joy.Top influencers and content creators were there to capture it all for social media.

Cirque du Soleil President and CEO, StÃ©phane Lefebvre; Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board, Daniel Lamarre; President of Touring Shows Division, Mike Newquist; and Michel Laprise, Writer and Director, KURIOS, all joined to celebrate a long-awaited return to live entertainment following the two-year global hiatus of live events.

"We couldn't be more excited to FINALLY be back in Toronto and reunited with Cirque du Soleil fans in Ontario," said StÃ©phane Lefebvre. "Traveling to invoke the imagination, provoke the senses and evoke the emotions of people around the world has always been the core mission of Cirque du Soleil; to be able to do it all over again with KURIOS, right here at Ontario Place,sparks an indescribable feeling of pride in all our artists and employees. We truly want to come here every year!"

Comprised of 110 tour members from over 24 countries, the cast and crew of KURIOS have been working tirelessly for months to bring to life this impressive show that celebrates the power of imagination. Since the world premiere in Montreal in 2014, and its debut in Toronto the same year, KURIOS has mesmerized over 4.5 million spectators in 30 cities worldwide with over 2,000 performances.

Cirque du Soleil KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities runs through to July 17, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/kurios.