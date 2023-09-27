Jully Black, Sara Farb, Kelly Holiff And More to Headline UNCOVERED 2023

The Musical Stage Company has revealed the star-studded lineup and dates for the 17thedition of their highly-anticipated signature UNCOVERED concert event. This year's concert spotlights the music of two of the most influential bands of the past 50 years – Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles. This annual sell-out concert is developed and performed by some of Canada's most celebrated musical theatre artists as they re-imagine the songbooks of legendary singers/songwriters through a storytelling lens. UNCOVERED: FLEETWOOD MAC & THE EAGLES runs November 14 – 17 at Toronto's prestigious Koerner Hall.



From Fleetwood Mac's iconic harmonies, soaring vocals, and tumultuous relationships to the raw, hard-hitting rhythm and country-rock sound of The Eagles, the music of these legendary artists has left an indelible mark on the music industry. Audiences of this year's UNCOVERED concert can expect to hear hit songs like “Rhiannon,” “Desperado,” “Hotel California,” and “Dreams”, reinterpreted to unearth the narrative richness within the symbolic lyrics.



This season's UNCOVERED concert also marks the beginning of Kevin Wong's creative direction of this must-see series. "I have been a fan of and have worked behind-the-scenes on UNCOVERED for years. I am thrilled to be picking up from where the incomparable Reza Jacobs left off to carry this beautiful concert series forward, " says Kevin Wong, UNCOVERED Creative Director. “Fleetwood Mac is one of the few bands that has remained culturally relevant more than 50 years after they formed, and The Eagles are one of the most influential bands in rock history. Their back catalogues provide a rich body of work to explore with complex narratives that I'm already loving exploring with our incredible cast.”



UNCOVERED: FLEETWOOD MAC & THE EAGLES also features an award-winning cast of artists who have graced international stages and screens, including Jully Black, Sara Farb, Kelly Holiff, Nathan Carroll, Eva Foote, Lydia Persaud and this year's Syd and Shirley Banks Prize Winners Vinnie Alberto and Taylor Garwood. UNCOVERED: FLEETWOOD MAC & THE EAGLES promises to be an incredible experience for fans, old and new.



"The Musical Stage Company is so excited to bring the UNCOVERED magic to the nostalgic sounds of Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles,” comments Musical Stage Company Artistic Director Ray Hogg. “After many years as an artistic support for the show, this is Kevin Wong's first season as the creative visionary behind UNCOVERED, and it will be thrilling to witness his fresh and vibrant approach to the beloved UNCOVERED format. For Kevin's first season, we are also pleased to be welcoming back favourite UNCOVERED icons: Jully Black, Sara Farb and Kelly Holiff.



Tickets for UNCOVERED: FLEETWOOD MAC & THE EAGLES live at Koerner Hall are on sale now, beginning at $50.00. For more information visit Click Here



ABOUT KEVIN WONG





Kevin Wong is a composer-lyricist, singer/musician, and dramaturg. His musicals include Recurring John: A Song Cycle; STAR!(ving): A Collection of Songs; Polly Peel (with Julie Tepperman); Out of Stock; Drama 101 (with Steven Gallagher); In Real Life (with Nick Green); and Soft Magical Tofu Boys. Kevin streams online concerts weekly on the streaming service Twitch (twitch.tv/kevinywong). He is a member of the vocal group Asian Riffing Trio (with Chris Tsujiuchi and Colin Asuncion), is currently part-time faculty at Sheridan College, and is a two-time winner of the Playwrights Guild of Canada's Tom Hendry Award for Best New Musical. Most recently, he can be heard on the live album, UnCovered: The Music of ABBA (with The Musical Stage Company), and his own albums Small Ways to Moveand Covers (available on streaming services everywhere).





ABOUT THE MUSICAL STAGE COMPANY



We believe it's better with music.



The Musical Stage Company is Canada's largest not-for-profit professional theatre company dedicated to the development of new musical theatre. Established in 2004, we strive to make Canada a leader in musical theatre locally, nationally, and internationally by telling our most important stories with music.



We are inspired by music's unique ability to affect people viscerally. We are committed to cultivating experiences – onstage and off – that transform lives, build empathy, create community through musical theatre writers, and build national and international partnerships. Our musical productions – including award-winning contemporary musicals, world premieres and concerts – are seen live by 30,000 people over the 80+ nights that we are onstage annually in venues both traditional and surprising. Our work has been recognized with 114 Dora Award nominations, 23 Dora Awards and 19 Toronto Theatre Critics' Awards.



Beyond the stage, we build and enrich communities through musical storytelling. Our robust education programs develop the artists and audiences of tomorrow, offering musical theatre training that boosts self-confidence and self-expression for over 500 people each year without cost to the participants. We also curate innovative musical programs in partnership with diverse organizations, maximizing the resonance of our work across disciplines and communities. For more information visit: Click Here

