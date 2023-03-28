Jokers Wild - An XXX Roast Battle Strip Show Comes to Comedy Bar Ossington

Comedians BARE it all for your laughs at Jokers Wild - a show that combines explosive roast battles with strip poker!

Toronto's wildest comedy show return to Comedy Bar Sunday April 30th 7pm.

Jokers Wild is a monthly show that the combines roast battles with strip poker. Toronto's best comedians exchange vicious barbs and whosever doesn't land takes off a piece of clothing. The battle ends when one person is down to their unmentionables - or if they forfeit first.

After selling out the first show in record time at Comedy Bar Danforth, we decided to show the west end some love and bring it to the Ossington location's Mainspace.

The show was created by Toronto-comedian Sebastiano Fazio, known professionally as Roast Master Bash, who has cemented himself as the roast comic by becoming a regular on Your Hood's a Joke, co-producing and performing on Roast Battle Toronto, and putting on pop culture themed dais-style roasts at Comedy Bar, such as the Nintendo Roast and The Roast of Harry Potter.

In addition to him, the show is co-produced by Amanda Custodio, a Toronto-based comedian and founder of The Whore Store Productions, a comedy venture aiming to deliver feminist, pro-queer, sex positive comedy shows to audiences throughout the city.