JORDAN by Geordie Theatre to Open Young People's Theatre's 61st Season

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Young People's Theatre is launching its 61st season with Jordan – the inspiring journey of a young Cree boy as he soars through space and time to help Indigenous children. This moving production from Montreal's Geordie Theatre is a tribute to Jordan River Anderson, whose real-life legacy led to the creation of Jordan's Principle, ensuring healthcare equity for First Nations youth. Written by Yvette Nolan and directed by Jimmy Blais, Jordan is recommended for ages 6-12 and is on the Ada Slaight Stage, Oct. 16 to 23, 2026.

Jordan is inspired by the true story of Jordan River Anderson, a young Cree boy born with multiple disabilities. The challenges Jordan faced during his life became the heart of a national movement for equal healthcare for First Nations youth living both on and off reserves. His legacy resulted in Jordan's Principle — a Canadian legal commitment ensuring equal access to government services for all First Nations children.

In the play, Jordan (Braiden Houle) is depicted as a superhero guided by his spirit bear companion, Maskwa (Wahsontí:io Kirby). Awakening in a hospital, Jordan discovers newfound abilities to speak and move and, guided by Maskwa, seeks to help other children like himself.

Winner of Outstanding PACT Production at the 2025 Montreal English Theatre Awards (METAs), Jordan was created by an Indigenous-led team with the blessing of Jordan River Anderson's family. Jordan's empowering story is one of hope and resilience, reflecting the broader struggle for justice within Indigenous communities.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 11 Hrs 07 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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