JORDAN by Geordie Theatre to Open Young People's Theatre's 61st Season
Jordan is recommended for ages 6-12 and is on the Ada Slaight Stage, Oct. 16 to 23, 2026.
Young People's Theatre is launching its 61st season with Jordan – the inspiring journey of a young Cree boy as he soars through space and time to help Indigenous children. This moving production from Montreal's Geordie Theatre is a tribute to Jordan River Anderson, whose real-life legacy led to the creation of Jordan's Principle, ensuring healthcare equity for First Nations youth. Written by Yvette Nolan and directed by Jimmy Blais, Jordan is recommended for ages 6-12 and is on the Ada Slaight Stage, Oct. 16 to 23, 2026.
Jordan is inspired by the true story of Jordan River Anderson, a young Cree boy born with multiple disabilities. The challenges Jordan faced during his life became the heart of a national movement for equal healthcare for First Nations youth living both on and off reserves. His legacy resulted in Jordan's Principle — a Canadian legal commitment ensuring equal access to government services for all First Nations children.
In the play, Jordan (Braiden Houle) is depicted as a superhero guided by his spirit bear companion, Maskwa (Wahsontí:io Kirby). Awakening in a hospital, Jordan discovers newfound abilities to speak and move and, guided by Maskwa, seeks to help other children like himself.
Winner of Outstanding PACT Production at the 2025 Montreal English Theatre Awards (METAs), Jordan was created by an Indigenous-led team with the blessing of Jordan River Anderson's family. Jordan's empowering story is one of hope and resilience, reflecting the broader struggle for justice within Indigenous communities.
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