Isango Ensemble Makes Canadian Debut With A MAN OF GOOD HOPE

Isango Ensemble, the award-winning South African theatre company that draws its artists mainly from the townships surrounding Cape Town, makes its Canadian debut with the production A Man of Good Hope.

Isango Ensemble's A Man of Good Hope plays Toronto's Bluma Appel Theatre, St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts for three shows only, November 15-16, 2019. Tickets are now on sale and are available online at stlc.com, by calling 416-366-7723 or 1-800-708-6754, or in person at select TO Live box offices.

Set to the sounds of Isango Ensemble's signature marimba, A Man of Good Hope brings to the stage the riveting true story of a young and intelligent Somali refugee who flees his country's civil war only to land in a violent new reality in South Africa.

Following unanimous praise across the globe, this adaptation of South African writer Jonny Steinberg's A Man of Good Hope inspires audiences with hair-raising vocals and extraordinary staging.

The story of one refugee among too many, A Man of Good Hope delves into the lives of those buffeted by conflict and violence in this tale of a refugee driven by ambition, pride and dreams. Ultimately, it is a powerful testament to the resilience of humanity.

Formed in 2000 by director Mark Donford-May and music director Pauline Malefane, Isango Ensemble re-imagines classics from the Western theatre canon, and creates new work and adaptations all within a South African context. The company's structure embraces artists at all stages of their creative development allowing senior artists to lead and contribute towards the growth of rising talents.

Isango Ensemble's stage productions and films have played to sold-out audiences across the globe, receiving numerous international awards, including London's Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear Award for Best Film, Paris' Best Opera Globes de Cristal, and San Francisco Black Film Festival's Best World Cinema title, among others. Their 2012 production of Venus and Adonis, co-produced by Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London, opened the Globe to Globe Festival 2012 and was invited back for an encore run in 2013.

Tickets are available online at stlc.com, by calling 416-366-7723 or 1-800-708-6754, or in person at the following TO Live box offices:

Meridian Arts Centre Box Office (formerly the Toronto Centre for the Arts)

5040 Yonge Street

Tuesday-Saturday 1PM-6PM

St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts Box Office 27 Front St. E.,

Monday-Friday, 12PM-6PM





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You