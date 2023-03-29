Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

International Indigenous Music Summit Comes to TD Music Hall in May

The summit runs May 31 to June 4, 2023.

Mar. 29, 2023  
International Indigenous Music Summit Comes to TD Music Hall in May

The International Indigenous Music Summit announces its 2023 edition, May 31 through to June 4 with registrations now open to everyone. This year, the Summit presents its first full in-person standalone event, with daytime programming including elder talks, keynotes, master classes and community roundtables hosted by TD Music Hall, Toronto's new 500-capacity performance space at Allied Music Centre. 2023's theme, "Generations Strong," speaks to the importance of acknowledging the innovations, brilliance and creativity of the 7 generations before, and the promise of the 7 generations yet to come.

With today's announcement, the Summit also shares the first round of performers from across Turtle Island, with more to come. Official showcasing artists will perform at TD Music Hall and venues across the city. The lineup boasts a profound depth and breadth of experience, talent and perspective that exemplifies the importance and uniqueness of the International Indigenous Music Summit.

Beatrice Deer Band * Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellationz
Drezus * Elisapie * Fawn Wood
Garret T. Willie * Miesha and The Spanks * NIMKII & THE NINIIS
OMBIIGIZI * Quanah Style * Quique Escamilla
Wolf Castle

Now in its fifth year, the Summit continues to evolve and grow. From its early years in partnership with Folk Alliance in Montreal (2019) and New Orleans (2020), to 2021's virtual edition, the Summit has a new home for 2023 at TD Music Hall and partnership with Massey Hall. The only event of its kind, the International Indigenous Music Summit is unique in its mandate and operations, led by an elder advisory committee and centering Indigenous perspectives and experiences.

Last year, the Summit shifted focus and launched Bimiwizh (to carry, take along): a series of regional gatherings and showcases to connect with communities on home territories. Bimiwizh events happened in Nova Scotia, Quebec, Alberta, and B.C. 2022 also saw Summit-curated showcases and networking events at Fluvial (Chile), WOMEX (Lisbon), BreakOut West, Mundial, the JUNO Awards and more, further broadening the Summit's role as a global connector of Indigenous artists, industry and change-makers.

2023 International Indigenous Music Summit welcomes everyone to attend and registrations are now open to the public. For tickets and details, please visit indigenousmusicsummit.com

More important programming announcements to come.

Link to register and ticket details here: https://my.weezevent.com/international-indigenous-music-summit




