IRCPA Honors Sopranos Jaclyn Grossman and Jocelyn Fralick

The International Resource Centre for Performing Artists, a non-profit, charitable service organization for Canada's musicians, is pleased to announce that two singers will receive a financial award to help them prepare for upcoming auditions.

Sopranos Jaclyn Grossman and Jocelyn Fralick were chosen by baritone Brett Polegato, who in October 2021 provided singers with valuable performing and career advice in a daylong Encounter in Toronto, as part the IRCPA's fourth edition of Ten Singing Stars - The New Generation. The singers subsequently performed live on The New Classical FM.

As Mr. Polegato commented, "The calibre of singing for the IRCPA Encounters has always been extremely high and last year's was no exception. It was thrilling to work with such a talented group of young artists; not only did they possess fine instruments, but they proved themselves to be excellent, professional hardworking musicians.

"I am pleased that this year, thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are able to offer support to both Jocelyn Fralick and Jaclyn Grossman. Congratulations to them both and to all the singers who took part in the Encounter."

The IRCPA will provide the two outstanding recipients with financial help towards the cost of a new season of auditions, coming soon.

JACLYN GROSSMAN, Soprano (www.jaclyngrossman.com)

Jaclyn Grossman of Thornhill ON was recently featured in the title role of the North American premiere of the Yiddish opera Bas-Sheve at the 2022 Ashkenaz Festival. She is currently part the Rebanks Family Fellowship and International Residency program at Toronto's Royal Conservatory. In the 2021-2022 season, she was a young artist with the Britten Pears Young Artist Programme, Banff Opera in the 21st Century, and Sewanee Summer Music Festival. She is the Founder of The Phoenix Leadership Project, the Creator/Facilitator of the Association for Opera in Canada's Artist Development Programs, and a Co-Founder of Likht Ensemble.

JOCELYN FRALICK, Soprano (www.jocelynfralick.com)

Hailing from Ontario's Niagara region, soprano Jocelyn Fralick holds a master's degree with honours from the Conservatorium van Amsterdam, as well as degrees from the Royal Conservatory's Glenn Gould School and the University of Toronto. She has performed with some of the most prominent organizations in Niagara, making her Niagara Symphony debut at the new FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in Niagara and returning there as soloist in Mozart's Mass in C with Chorus Niagara. Summer 2022 saw her as a featured soloist at Lefkas Music week in Lefkada, Greece. This fall, she will also be featured in two recitals with organist Andrew Henderson at St. Catharines' Knox Presbyterian Church. As well, she was a recipient of the Ontario Arts Council's Career Catalyst award and of a grant from the Jacqueline Desmarais Foundation.