INTERIOR DESIGN Makes World Premiere Next Week

Interior Design, A World Premiere Tarragon Production, a piece written by award-winning playwright Rosa Laborde and directed by Kat Sandler, will run in the Extraspace from October 15 - November 10, 2024 (opening October 23).



This one is for all the thirty-forty somethings who are still working through it all. So…all of us? Four women, one Toronto condo… and a lot to work on. In Interior Design, in the midst of the stark, bare walls of a Toronto condo, four first-generation daughters of immigrants navigate the complexities of midlife, the evolution of their friendships, and of course, the relentless pressure of Toronto’s real estate market.



As the group comes together to circle around a friend in need of support, they are forced to confront the void where intimacy once thrived. The result is a comedic, cathartic, deeply relatable piece that will leave audiences feeling a sense of community with all those working through the frustrating realities of adulthood and the battle to remain authentic and true to themselves and their relationships, in a world that increasingly feels transactional.



“Hilarious and deeply resonant, Rosa Laborde has gotten to the essence of what it means to unpack the relationships that have grounded us since childhood. Interior Design's fast-paced and welcome energetic style is only matched by the magically talented Kat Sandler's comedic vision and an exceptional ensemble cast of some of our city's most acclaimed actors,” notes Artistic Director Mike Payette. “This is a story for the Gen X'ers, the older millennials, and all those before and after who feel that rumbling to change the decor inside themselves.”



Interior Design is written by award-winning playwright Rosa Laborde (Tarragon’s Léo, Crave’s Nesting), with set and costume design by Shannon Lea Doyle (Tarragon’s El Terremoto), lighting design byImogen Wilson (Crow’s Theatre’s Rosmersholm), sound design by Maddie Bautista (Tarragon’s Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers, and Little Brothers), and performances by Sara Farb (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway and Canadian premiere), Rong Fu (CBS/Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Anita Majumdar (Rose Theatre’s Hamlet) and Meghan Swaby (The Howland Company’s Prodigal). With direction by Kat Sandler (Tarragon’s Yaga).



Interior Design runs in the Extraspace Oct 15 - Nov 10, 2024, opening Oct 23.

