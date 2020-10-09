IIC Presents CARE, Gaëtane Verna and Simone Sfriso in Conversation with Sascha Hastings

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 14 at 12:30 PM.

The Istituto Italiano di Cultura Toronto (IIC) presents Care, a conversation exploring the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered our world, on Wednesday, October 14 at 12:30 PM. The event is part of Void/Body/Breath/Care: Four conversations between Italy and Canada about a changing world - a free online series of webinars featuring influential guests from Italy and Canada. Registration is available through the IIC website.



Toronto based curator Sascha Hastings moderates this conversation between Gaëtane Verna, Director of The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery and recently appointed board member of the Canada Council for the Arts; and Simone Sfriso, co-founder of TAMassociati, an Italian team of architects, engineers and researchers whose building solutions worldwide improve lives, strengthen communities and provide creative responses to climate change.



"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and an effective vaccine and/or treatment have yet to be found, the world economy is the most fragile it has been in recent memory. Many people who were already marginalized or living precariously are now at high risk of being left behind completely. What does care mean in today's world?" asks Hastings.



Care is one of four key words - along with Void, Body, and Breath - that provide the lens through which the speakers discuss the pandemic's transformative effects as they relate to their respective fields of expertise. Through thoughtful dialogue, the public is invited to engage and reflect upon the ways in which this collective experience that has profoundly changed the shape of our lives.



Visit the Istituto's website for details: iictoronto.esteri.it | 416.921.3802

