IABD in Partnership with Dance Immersion to Present GLOBALLY CONNECTED Conference and Festival in January

The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) in partnership with dance Immersion will present the 33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, Globally Connected: What Does Our Tomorrow Hold? on January 25-29, 2023 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Continuing its legacy as the broadest international gathering of Black Dance professionals, agents, artistic directors, artists, choreographers, company managers, executive directors, historians, presenters, scholars, teachers, and many others, the conference and festival remains the most diverse place to share ideas, cultures and experiences. For more information and to register, visit iabdassociation.org/mpage/conference2023.

The event is a pioneering four-day dance experience where attendees will engage in a multitude of invaluable opportunities expanding their understanding of dance history and technique through Conference and Festival programming that includes an awards celebration, meals and social events, a membership town hall, performances and sessions. Now - 33 years later - the conference and festival draws hundreds of people, and boasts an economic impact on the communities that it serves. All are invited to the conference and festival. The event is for everyone of all ages.

"After a two-year hiatus, we are thrilled to be back!" said Denise Saunders Thompson, CEO and President of The International Association of Blacks in Dance. "The opportunity to gather again in person to share and learn and grow is invaluable, and we are pleased to also offer the opportunity for virtual attendance this year."

Engage in your love of the art form while networking with your peers through the implementation of our Conference and Festival track system:

ARTIST (18+, Choreographers, College Students, and Professionals)

EDUCATION (Educators, Parents, Researchers, and Scholars)

LEADERSHIP (Agents/Managers, Artistic/Executive Directors, Funders, Staff and Studio Owners)

YOUTH (10-18, Grade and High School Students)

This gathering of the national and international dance community is the perfect opportunity to learn from and share experiences with dance artists from around the world. The Conference and Festival engages each registrant to promote a vibrant future for dance. The curated programming is designed to make participants move, talk and learn:

MOVE

Lecture Demonstration - An interactive presentation incorporating a topic of discussion through music and dance.

Movement Workshop - The exploration of the body and its ability to adapt and move though space.

TALK

Roundtable - A forum motivated by a specific topic and the desire to discuss and debate.

Workshop - An intensive experience that provides the tools and knowledge required to explore and further the development of your craft.

LEARN

Digital Presentation - A visual presentation which has components and content that are accessible through technology that help you better convey your message and illustrate your material.

Film - A motion picture that stimulates experiences that communicate ideas, stories and perceptions.

Lecture - An oral presentation that presents critical information about a particular subject.

Panel - An intimate conversation between colleagues centered on a topic, question or idea presented to an audience.

The 33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance is funded in part by: Canada Council for the Arts; The Department of Canadian Heritage; Ford Foundation; Howard Gilman Foundation; Mertz Gilmore Foundation; the Harkness Foundation for Dance; Mellon Foundation, Ontario Arts Council; Toronto Arts Council, and the Toronto Arts Foundation Resiliency Fund. The Conference and Festival is sponsored in part by Madison Square Garden Entertainment- The Radio City Rockettes and TO Live.

About dance Immersion

dance Immersion is a charitable non-profit organization established by Vivine Scarlett in 1994 to produce, promote, and support dancers and dances of the African Diaspora. The African Diaspora refers to communities around the world that are descended from the historic, primarily forced, movement of peoples from the continent of Africa. We offer presentation, skill development, and networking opportunities for Blacks in dance, serving artists who practice contemporary and traditional movement forms from Africa, the Caribbean, North America, South America, and Europe. With over 27 years in service, dance Immersion experiences considerable success in connecting dance artists across Canada and around the world.

About The International Association of Blacks in Dance

For 30 years, The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) has preserved and promoted dance by people of African ancestry or origin and has assisted and increased opportunities for artists in advocacy, audience development, education, funding, networking, performance, philosophical dialogue, and touring. IABD serves a diverse, national and international membership of agents and managers, dance companies and studios, educators and educational institutions, individual artists, researchers, and supporters of the Dance field. iabdassociation.org