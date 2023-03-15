Hope Muir Appoints Ethan Colangelo As Choreographic Associate

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, announced today that Ethan Colangelo has been appointed Choreographic Associate. He will assume the position in July 2023 at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

"It is my great pleasure to welcome Ethan Colangelo to The National Ballet of Canada as our newest Choreographic Associate," said Muir. "Ethan is an accomplished young Canadian choreographer already developing an international reputation for his artistry. I am thrilled to offer him the opportunity to work with our artists and to watch his choreographic voice evolve in this new role."

"I crave longevity in the creative process and the chance to delve deep into research. This role will allow me to do that with the same dancers for a longer period of time," said Colangelo. "The sense of community the role affords is really appealing because the work will never be a 'one off.' Each time I collaborate with the dancers we'll have a better understanding of one another and the connection to the work will be stronger. It's an honour to be associated with the National Ballet and I'm really looking forward to it."

An alumnus of The Juilliard School, where he received the Hector Zaraspe Prize for Choreographic Promise, Colangelo was born and raised in Toronto. As a choreographer, his works have been performed at The Baryshnikov Arts Center, Festival des Arts de Saint-Sauveur, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, APAP, Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. In 2018 and 2021, Colangelo was one of nine choreographers selected internationally for the Copenhagen International Choreography Competition. His piece recurrence won the Audience Choice Award along with the DAF Production Prize, which led to a residency with Hessisches Staatsballett. Most recently, he has created new works for Ballet BC, BODYTRAFFIC, Whim W'Him Contemporary Dance and The National Ballet of Canada. Colangelo has also taught and made new creations for educational institutions including The Juilliard School, The Ailey School, Arts Umbrella Dance Company, Springboard Danse Montréal, DAF in Rome and MOVE NYC.

Colangelo made his choreographic debut with the National Ballet in 2022 with as seen from before, performed as part of Sharing the Stage at the Harbourfront Centre. He will create a contemporary piece for The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize that takes place at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on March 25, 2023.

Created in 2013, the Choreographic Associate position provides choreographers access to resources that will enrich their development, nurture and develop a distinctive voice, working consistently with the National Ballet's artists and within the company's infrastructure.