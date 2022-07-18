Hope Muir Announces 2022/23 Season Roster

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the 2022/23 season roster which features 13 new Corps de Ballet members and seven new RBC Apprentices.

"I am thrilled to welcome 13 new dancers to the Corps de Ballet and seven new Apprentices to The National Ballet of Canada in my inaugural season," said Muir. "With many key retirements and attrition following the pandemic it was important to me to bring the company back to its full complement of artists as we embark on an exciting new season. These talented young dancers come from across Canada, the US, UK, France, Italy, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea and Argentina. Their collective experience will bring both energy and excitement to the National Ballet and I am so looking forward to working with them in the studio."

As previously announced, four dancers are promoted in the 2022/23 season: Genevieve Penn Nabity to Principal Dancer, Christopher Gerty to First Soloist and Selene Guerrero-Trujillo and Tirion Law to Second Soloist.

Joining the Corps de Ballet from the RBC Apprentice Programme are Ross Allen, Nina Gentes, Albjon Gjorllaku, Sophie Lee, Arielle Miralles and Christopher Waters.

New dancers joining the Corps de Ballet are Isabelle Bratt, Emerson Dayton, Josh Hall, Keaton Leier, McKhayla Pettingill, David Preciado and Arianna Soleti.

New dancers joining the RBC Apprentice Programme are Ethan Clarisey, Isabella Kinch, Hamish Lowe, Jordan Micallef, Keira Sanford, Yi-Min Tsung and Tais Vinolo.