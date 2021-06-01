Harbourfront Centre Launches 'Speak Surge Amplify', A Forum For Urgent Cultural Conversations

Harbourfront Centre presents Speak Surge Amplify, a new programming initiative focused on current social issues, providing a platform for cultural exchange on topics such as intersectionality and the complex relationship between privilege and discrimination. Through bold programming and frank conversations, Speak Surge Amplify aspires to build bridges between audiences, respecting and celebrating the complex diversity of our country.

"Harbourfront Centre is committed to evaluating and refining its programming and engagement of communities continually to reflect the richly diverse social fabric of Canada," says Iris Nemani, Chief Programming Officer. "Speak Surge Amplify will invite artists, community and thought leaders into current critical conversations, affording audiences and artists alike the opportunity to engage and be heard."

Speak Surge Amplify kicks off in June with a robust programming slate. June - being both National Indigenous History Month and Pride Month - will see Harbourfront Centre presenting a multidisciplinary lineup of panels, performances and installations onsite and across various channels.

TESSEL, co-commissioned with Fall for Dance North

June 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022

A short film by Esie Mensah, uniting 14 Black dancemakers and 21 dance presenters from across Canada in a profound artistic statement streaming on www.tessel.film.

The following events can be experienced on Harbourfront.live:

We Exist in the Future, in partnership with Pride Toronto

June 2, 12pm

Black, Indigenous and Afro-Indigenous artists and activists engage in conversations on systems of change and creative process, moderated by Syrus Marcus Ware.

Braiding Identity and Celebrating Inclusive Families

June 7-30

Harbourfront Centre's School Visits team offers pre-recorded visual arts activities celebrating Indigeneity through the cultural significance of sweetgrass, as well as embracing diverse identities and promoting inclusivity.

Speaking in Our Voices, in partnership with Pride Toronto

June 9, 12pm

Tanya Neumeyer will share their passion through spoken word performance and interactive exercises.

Métis Dot Art

June 16, 12pm

Harbourfront Centre's Indigenous Resource Coordinator, Marissa Magneson, offers a hands-on tutorial on the unique practice of Métis dot art.

The following content can be experienced on our social channels (IG: @harbourfrontcentre, Twitter: @harbourfrontTO, FB: facebook.com/HarbourfrontCentre):

Throughout the month of June, highlights include performances by Tynomi Banks, BOA and Juice Boxx; children's events including Storytime with Fay and Fluffy and puppetry with Adam Proulx; and interviews with Sage Paul.