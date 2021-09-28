HOW TO HUG A PORCUPINE, A New Porcupine Puppet Comedy, Comes To A Screen Near You

How to Hug a Porcupine, a new adult puppet comedy, is having a virtual workshop and it is available for on-demand viewing until 6 October 2021.

The show is written and performed by Adam Francis Proulx (Avenue Q, and the upcoming The Fabulous Show with Fay & Fluffy on Family Jr.) and is directed by Morro and Jasp's Byron Labviolette.

How to Hug a Porcupine is based on Philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer's Porcupine Dilemma. A parable for human relationships, it states that porcupines long to be close together, but if they get too close they hurt each other, so they keep each other at a distance, and they cycle continues.

This is the second development workshop for How to Hug a Porcupine, after an initial workshop at the Wychwood Theatre in Toronto in 2018. This version has been reimagined for pandemic times and was filmed on location in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. It is supported by the Ontario Arts Council and the Canada Council for the Arts.

"This is very much theatre with puppets more than it is a puppet show," says Proulx. And it is very much theatre on film more than it is a movie. But not in the way where we just slapped a camera up on stage and did what we were going to do anyways. It's fully reimagined to make good use of the limitations that have been thrust upon us."

Additional cast includes Jocelyn Dotta, Tara Travis, and Sarah Gartshore.

The show can be found at www.thePorcupineShow.com. Run time is 35 minutes, plus some behind-the-scenes content. Admission is free with an option to make a donation towards the future of the production, and to purchase merchandise. It is fully interpreted into American Sign Language, and closed captioned.