HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With A Free Open House

The record-breaking Toronto production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate its 1-year anniversary with a week filled with activities from May 30 - June 4, 2023 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

OPEN HOUSE JUNE 1 12:30PM

Take a peek behind-the-scenes of the most-awarded play in history and join us for a special open house at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre on June 1.

-Doors open at 11:30 a.m, event begins at 12:30 p.m.

-Meet members of the cast and be part of a panel discussion, led by critic Richard Crouse.

-Enjoy door prizes, activations, and the chance to win tickets to the show.

-Visit Selfie Alley in the CAA Ed Mirvish lobby space to see four spectacular art pieces, made of Hogwarts House bookmarks. These pieces have been commissioned through VIBE Arts and designed by local artists, creating four pieces that represent Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

-Link: RSVP TO ATTEND **Limit two Open House tickets per account. Quantities limited.

**Tickets to the Open House event do not include tickets to attend a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

**Tickets to the Open House event do not include onstage or backstage access.

MAY 30 - JUNE 4 AT EACH PERFORMANCE

-Audience members receive a giveaway at every performance (May 30 - June 4), including complimentary Harry Potter LEGO Â® sets, lanyards, and celebratory pins.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 6.5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record of 60 major honours, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

When Harry Potter's headstrong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever.

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.

ABOUT THE TORONTO CAST



The all-Canadian cast stars Trevor White as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter and Luke Kimball as their son Albus Potter; Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley, Antoinette Robinson as Hermione Granger and Hailey Lewis as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as his son Scorpius Malfoy, Sara Farb as Delphi Diggory, Fiona Reid as Professor McGonagall, and Steven Sutcliffe as Severus Snape.

Also starring are: Kaleb Alexander, Nick Boegel, Kevin Bundy, Michael Chiem, Mark Crawford, Raquel Duffy, Bryce Fletch, Simon Gagnon, Raylene Harewood, Wychita Henricks, Asha James, Mandy Keating, Lucas Meeuse, Miranda Meijer, Kyle Orzech, Andy Pogson, Katie Ryerson, Yemie Sonuga, Jennifer Thiessen, Brendan Wall, David D'Lancy Wilson, Kyle Wong, Shawn Wright and Synthia Yusuf.



PRODUCTION HISTORY & CREATIVE TEAM



Besides the Canadian production at Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, there are five other productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child currently playing around the world: at the Palace Theatre, London, UK; the Lyric Theatre, New York, US; the Mehr! Theater, Hamburg, Germany; the TBS Akasaka ACT Theatre, Tokyo, Japan; and the Princess Theatre in Melbourne, Australia; with new live productions to be announced soon.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

The production features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe.

Casting for the Toronto production is by Dayton Walters Casting, CSA, CDC, with additional consultation by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced in Toronto by originating producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions with Canadian producer David Mirvish.