HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sets Toronto Closing Date

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will end its record-breaking run at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto on July 2, 2023. At a run of 13 months and more than 425 performances, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will set a record for the longest-running professional play in Canadian history.

The production will have been seen by over 600,000 audience members, with over 50% of the audience made up of first-time theatre attendees. The economic impact for the City of Toronto is estimated to be $750 million.

The production welcomed people from every province and territory in Canada as well as visitors from China, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Mexico and many others to the historic CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, following a $5 million renovation.

In December 2022, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child broke a Canadian box office record for the week of December 26 to 31, playing to 100 percent capacity and pulling in $1,984,046 in sales - the highest weekly gross for a non-musical play in Canadian theatre history.

"We are delighted with all that this production has achieved," said producer David Mirvish. "Single-handedly it helped us relaunch large-scale theatre in Toronto after the devastation the Covid-19 pandemic wrought.

"After being shuttered for two years we wanted to play an important role in reviving Toronto's theatre and downtown - its restaurants, hotels, shops and service industries. The big question was: would audiences return? It was Harry Potter and the Cursed Child that definitively answered this question.

"The artistry, spectacle, scale and broad appeal of the production brought not just traditional theatregoers back, but it also attracted scores of new audiences.

"I am truly privileged to have had three partners who believed in us. Without Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, the play's originating producers, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child would not have been produced here. To them, I, the hundreds of people who have worked on the production in Toronto and the hundreds of thousands of audience members who attended, owe a large debt of gratitude."

"We are extremely proud of our Toronto production and to be the longest-running professional play in the history of Canada is an extraordinary achievement," Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said. "Having our production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre has been such a joy and we look forward to an amazing final 11 weeks in Canada.

"Toronto has such a rich culture of arts and theatre and we are proud to be a part of it, and want to thank the audiences here for embracing our extraordinary show," Friedman and Callender continued. "We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our cast, stage management, crew, creative team, all associates and especially David Mirvish and his dedicated team for getting us to this incredible milestone and coming on this journey with us."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 6.5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record of 60 major honours, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

When Harry Potter's headstrong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever.

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.



The all-Canadian cast stars Trevor White as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter and Luke Kimball as their son Albus Potter; Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley, Antoinette Robinson as Hermione Granger and Hailey Lewis as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as his son Scorpius Malfoy, Sara Farb as Delphi Diggory, Fiona Reid as Professor McGonagall, and Steven Sutcliffe as Severus Snape.

Also starring are: Kaleb Alexander, Nick Boegel, Kevin Bundy, Michael Chiem, Mark Crawford, Raquel Duffy, Bryce Fletch, Simon Gagnon, Raylene Harewood, Wychita Henricks, Asha James, Mandy Keating, Lucas Meeuse, Miranda Meijer, Kyle Orzech, Andy Pogson, Katie Ryerson, Yemie Sonuga, Jennifer Thiessen, Brendan Wall, David D'Lancy Wilson, Kyle Wong, Shawn Wright and Synthia Yusuf.



Besides the Canadian production at Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, there are five other productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child currently playing around the world: at the Palace Theatre, London, UK; the Lyric Theatre, New York, US; the Mehr! Theater, Hamburg, Germany; the TBS Akasaka ACT Theatre, Tokyo, Japan; and the Princess Theatre in Melbourne, Australia; with new live productions to be announced soon.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

The production features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe.

Casting for the Toronto production is by Dayton Walters Casting, CSA, CDC, with additional consultation by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced in Toronto by originating producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions with Canadian producer David Mirvish.