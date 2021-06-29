Guild Festival Theatre Announces Tenth Anniversary Season

Guild Festival Theatre is returning for their tenth summer in the park! GFT will present two beautiful mainstage productions and two special events, with in-person performances held outdoors at Guild Festival Theatre's home in Guild Park and Gardens, and select programming streamed online.



GFT's tenth anniversary season will be their biggest and most diverse to date! Starting with a special co-presentation with FabCollab, an eclectic performance showcasing a variety of musical guests. This will be followed by our Song & Story Series featuring an array of solo performances and workshops. Their mainstage shows start with the Canadian classic Salt-Water Moon and the season ends with an imaginative adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, starring Kiana Woo as Alice.



With health and safety prioritized, Guild Festival Theatre is ready to welcome audiences back to the park. "We are confident that with vaccination rates rising and safety protocols in place, we will be able to gather safely in the park" states Co-Artistic Director Tyler J. Seguin. "After the year we've all had, GFT's return to the Greek Theatre this summer will be a truly special experience," says Co-Artistic Director Helen Juvonen.



Season at a Glance

Special Presentations:

Women in Song: Summer Thunder by FabCollab, Co-presented by GFT (streamed online only, 8:30pm EST, July 11th, 2021)

Song & Story Series, an Arts & Culture SPARK Project (July 28th-Aug 1st, 2021)



Mainstage Season:

Salt-Water Moon (Aug 4th - 15th, 2021)

Alice in Wonderland (Aug 18th-29th, 2021)

Women in Song:

Summer Thunder

Streamed Live from Guild Park

A FabCollab Presentation

Co-presented by Guild Festival Theatre

Guild Festival Theatre's 2021 festivities kick off on July 11th at 8:30pm with Women in Song: Summer Thunder presented by FabCollab. FabCollab is Toronto's newest live music initiative, celebrating BIPOC and female-identifying artists. This online event will be hosted by Afro-Indigenous, 2Spirit, queer activist Nenookaasi Ogichidaa and feature five of Toronto's top music performers: 2021 Juno-winners OKAN (Afro-Cuban roots and jazz), Meesha Shafi (NeoSufi/Folk), Aline Morales (Afro-Brazilian percussion and song), Aqua Nibii Waawaaskone (IndigiBlues), and salsa dancer Dailyn Martinez of Shumdesalsa with accompaniment from the world musical ensemble, Ventanas. This live performance will be streamed from Guild Park on FabCollab's social media platforms and website. See www.fabcollab.ca for more information.

Song & Story Series

A Toronto Arts & Culture SPARK Project

Featuring:

Diana Tso (July 28th), Alyssa Delbaere-Sawchuk (July 29th)

Jay Moonah (July 30th), Charlie Petch (July 31st)

StokeS the MC (August 1st)

From July 28th-August 1st, they will be presenting their Song & Story Series, a festival of solo performances and interactive workshops taking place in Guild Park and Gardens. They are proudly featuring theatre artist and storyteller Diana Tso; Métis fiddler Alyssa Delbaere-Sawchuk; Broke Fuse bluesman, Jay Moonah; disabled/queer/transmasculine poetry and spoken word artist Charlie Petch; and DJ, music producer and hip-hop artist StokeS the MC. This Toronto Arts & Culture SPARK Project is a celebration of local performing arts and the strength of Scarborough's community spirit. Tickets to all Song & Story events are free of charge thanks to the support of Toronto Cultural Hotspot.

Salt-Water Moon

Written by David French

Directed by Helen Juvonen

Starring: Alex Furber & Sarah Gibbons

Preview: August 4th; Opening: August 5th

Guild Festival Theatre's triumphant return to the Greek Theatre begins with Salt-Water Moon by David French, directed by GFT Co-Artistic Director, Helen Juvonen. This production of the renowned Canadian classic, originally planned for their 2020 season, will perform at the Greek Theatre August 4th - 15th. "This is one of the most beautiful love stories," says Juvonen. "The play is set in Newfoundland under a starry sky in August and it will feel magical at the open-air Greek Theatre this summer." This stunning Canadian masterpiece will be brought to life by Scarborough's very own Alex Furber (Warhorse, Reign, Murdoch Mysteries) and multiple Dora-nominated performer, Sarah Gibbons (Obeah Opera, The Sound of Music, Sunday in the Park with George) who hails from St. John's, Newfoundland.

Alice in Wonderland

Based on the literary classic by Lewis Carroll

Adapted by David Savoy

Directed by Tyler J. Seguin

Preview: August 18th; Opening: August 19th

Their final event of this season is a reimagined production of the beloved literary classic, Alice in Wonderland, running from August 18th-29th. This show features a diverse cast of emerging performers including: Muhaddisah Batool, Cayne Kitagawa, Anne-Marie Krytiuk, Michael Williamson, Lauren Wolanski, and featuring Kiana Woo as Alice. Directed by GFT's Tyler J. Seguin and designed by the Dora-award nominated Nancy Anne Perrin, this playful reimagining of the familiar story will be a spectacular production. "I can't wait to share this fresh take on a favourite story," Seguin enthused. "This fast-paced adaptation is full of imagination and audiences of all ages are going to love it!"



Alice in Wonderland is supported in part by the Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council, and ShowLoveTO.

Keeping Audiences Safe



The health of their artists and community is of the utmost importance and GFT is implementing rigorous health and safety protocols to ensure that the cast, crew and audience remains safe throughout these activities.

"We're so happy to be back in action and are grateful to all our partners, supporters, donors, and team that are making this season happen," said Juvonen. "We want to truly celebrate ten years of performances, passion, and community with this season, and there's no better way to do that than to have our audience join us as we return to the Greek Theatre."

Ticketing

Box office and ticketing details will be announced at a later date and will be available on their website: guildfestivaltheatre.ca