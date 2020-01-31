Grand Theatre's Production Of CABARET Will Tour Canada

The Grand Theatre has announced a cross-Canada tour of its production of Cabaret in 2020-21.

Cabaret was part of the Grand Theatre's 2018-19 season and closed after a record-setting six week run that included three extensions, making it the longest running production on the McManus Stage in the history of the Grand. In order to meet demand, two extensions were put in place before Cabaret opened.

The Grand's Artistic Director, Dennis Garnhum, directed the production that provided an unforgettable theatre experience for patrons. The show was given five stars by the London Free Press and was also featured in a story in the Globe and Mail on the new era of cross-gender casting.

On Monday, Alberta Theatre Projects (ATP) in Calgary announced its 2020-21 season that includes Cabaret from April 14-May 2, 2021 in the Martha Cohen Theatre.

"During the run and all through the summer and fall, we've been fielding requests from theatres across Canada interested in putting our Cabaret in their upcoming season. It's been both affirming and exciting for all of us," noted Garnhum. "We needed to ensure that the theatres that we are partnering with had the distinctive and unique spaces to provide the immersive experience that is so critical to the production. The Martha Cohen Theatre is a brilliant example of this kind of space. As the remaining partnering theatres announce their seasons over the coming weeks and months, you'll know instantly why we're so thrilled about this tour."

Grand Theatre audiences will be excited to know that Cabaret will have a month-long return run on the newly-named Auburn Stage in March-April of 2021. Full casting announcements for the tour will be made in the coming months.

"Subscribers will have first access to tickets once the Grand announces its full season in early March," noted Deb Harvey, Executive Director. "Cabaret continues to set records for the Grand. This is the first time a Grand Theatre production will be presented in multiple cities as a touring show."

The Canadian tour of Cabaret is sponsored by BRON Media Corp., a global leader in the media entertainment sector.

Cabaret will rehearse at the Grand in the fall before travelling to its first production run.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You