Funk Town Returns to Toronto's Festival of Beer

Back by popular demand: Funk Town returns as the third TFOB Spotlight pavilion for 2019 at Toronto's Festival of Beer, presented by The Beer Store. TFOB Spotlight: Funk Town will feature new roster of brewers with a new selection of sour, tarty, and 'funkadelic' brews for fans to enjoy. It will be available from July 26 to 28 at Bandshell Park, Exhibition.

"We are bringing the 'Funk' back to Toronto's Festival of Beer for 2019," said Les Murray, President and Owner of Toronto's Festival of Beer."Funk Town is the place to discover a variety of sour products both local and international."

TFOB Spotlight: Funk Town will showcase a variety of 18 sour brews while fans enjoy the sounds of Funk, Motown and Soul. Fans can expect to try brews from the likes of: Muddy York Brewing Co, Left Field Brewery, Eastbound Brewing Co, Little Beasts Brewing Co, Collective Arts Brewing, Great Lakes Brewery, Peoples Pint Brewing Co, Amsterdam Brewing Co, 5 Paddles Brewing Co, Anderson Craft Ales, Griffin Claw Brewing Company, Founders Brewing Company, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, New Holland Brewing Company, and Bell's Brewery. Both Bell's Brewery and Founders Brewing Company were recently crowned the #1 and #2 brewery in America by the American Homebrewers Association.

Toronto's Festival of Beer sells out every year - consumers are encouraged to buy early. For more information on tickets and other festival details, please visit: www.beerfestival.ca. Toronto's Festival of Beer is a 19+ event.

Toronto's Festival of Beer, presented by The Beer Store features hundreds of brews, seriously good eats, live entertainment, and plenty of beer love from July 26 to 28 at Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place. It's Canada's premier celebration of the golden beverage. #TOBeerFest

This year marks 23-years of Toronto's Festival of Beer and features performances by Public Enemy Radio, Ghostface Killah & Raekwon, Dwayne Gretzky, Ja Rule & Ashanti, and more on theOLG Bandshell Stage. The festival is also introducing, for the first time ever, a secondary stage that is completely dedicated to country music. The Complete Country Stage presented by Twisted Tea will feature Brett Kissel, Hunter Brothers, and more.

