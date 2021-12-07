Five TSO Music Directors On Stage Together Including Gustavo Gimeno Kick-off The TSO's 100th Anniversary Year

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) kicks off its 100th anniversary year with a special one-night only concert: Celebrate 100: Maestros' Special Homecoming on Sat, April 9, 2022 at 7:30pm. The concert celebrates the TSO's storied past, vibrant present, and thrilling future.

TSO Music Director Gustavo Gimeno is joined by four former TSO Music Directors: Conductor Emeritus Peter Oundjian, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, Günther Herbig, and Conductor Laureate Sir Andrew Davis. Hosted by CBC personality and mezzo-soprano Marion Newman, the internationally flavoured concert program features orchestral showpieces that highlight key moments in the TSO's history. The TSO's 100th anniversary year runs from April 2022 to June 2023.

Other newly announced special TSO concerts include Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra (NACO) with Music Director Alexander Shelley on March 30. "Truth in our Time" featuring the World Première of Philip Glass's Symphony No. 13, his ode to freedom of the press, commissioned by NACO as a tribute to Canadian-born journalist Peter Jennings.

Additions to the spring schedule include a special Valentine's Soundtrack concert of romantic favourites from musical theatre and the silver screen including "My Heart Will Go On" and "I Will Always Love You", as well as the iconic "Love Theme" from Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet (Feb. 12). One of the most beloved films of all time-The Princess Bride-will be screened with the Orchestra performing Mark Knopfler's unforgettable score live to picture (Mar. 4 & 5). And, dates and tickets are available for programs that were rescheduled from last season: FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Orchestra World Tour (Mar. 2 & 3), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One (May 5 - 7), and Joe Hisaishi in Concert (June 24 & 25).

The TSO also revives its popular TSO Chamber Soloists series (Apr. 7 & 27, May 27, and June 4 & 19). These 30-minute concert programs, curated by Concertmaster Jonathan Crow, are performed by TSO musicians and noted special guest artists in Roy Thomson Hall prior to the regularly scheduled performances and are included in the concert's admission ticket.

Single tickets to TSO's concerts from March - June, 2022 will go on sale December 9. These previously announced programs will see the return of full-length concerts, scheduled intermissions, with the participation of the full orchestra. Updated safety protocols can be found at TSO.CA/Safety.

"I know that Toronto audiences are looking forward to full-length concerts and large orchestral experiences as much as we are--there is simply nothing like the extraordinary sound and power of a full orchestra. We are proud to be able to offer works by the great masters and world premières from both internationally renowned and young composers, and to feature the talent of our outstanding musicians in their own Chamber series. I'm looking forward to exploring these wonderful programs with everyone," says Gustavo Gimeno, Music Director.