Festival Players For Kids Presents SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS

For 13 years, the Festival Players for Kids have been bringing fun and creative theatre to audiences in Sherwood Park. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs tells the sweet story of an innocent young beauty who is banished from the kingdom and who, with the help of seven lovable dwarfs, ultimately finds everlasting true love. Complete with colourful music and dance, this bewitching dramatization of the fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm has all the favorite characters: beautiful Snow White, the good-hearted king, the wicked queen, the seven dwarfs, and of course, the handsome prince.



Performed by a talented cast of local children and guided by a skilled group of industry professionals, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is sure to be great for kids and kids at heart!

Performances:

Thursday, March 5 | 6:30pm

Friday, March 6 | 6:30pm

Saturday, March 7 | 2:00pm

Saturday, March 7 | 6:30pm

Sunday, March 8 | 2:00pm

Sunday, March 8 | 6:30pm

Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are $17 for children and $25 for adults, and are available through the Festival Place Box Office (780-449-3378), online at festivalplace.ab.ca or at Ticketmaster.ca.





