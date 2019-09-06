Fall For Dance North Presents Record-Breaking 5th Edition This October

Toronto's premier international dance festival Fall for Dance North (FFDN) is thrilled to present the momentous fifth anniversary edition, October 2-6, 2019, at co-presenter TO Live's MERIDIAN HALL (formerly the Sony Centre), Ryerson Theatre in partnership with the Ryerson School of Performance, and Union Station. FFDN will showcase a striking line-up of 12 works from 11 of the world's most innovative dance artists across three thematic mainstage programs - including a special focus on international Indigenous artists at Ryerson Theatre. The 2019 festival will highlight a phenomenal range of expression and creativity, including Brazil's powerful Grupo Corpo, the remarkably gifted Indian classical solo artist Shantala Shivalingappa, the North American debut of The New Zealand Dance Company, and Sweden's Skånes Dansteater. Toronto's emerging choreographic talents Caroline 'Lady C' Fraser and Cody Berry will unveil world premieres, which along with the festival premiere of FFDN artist-in-residence Anne Plamondon's FIDDLE EMBRACE, will comprise three 2019 commissions, all featuring live music.

Founded on the value that dance is one of humanity's most universal art forms, Fall for Dance North manifests this belief and ensures accessibility by offering all festival tickets for only $15. The full festival line-up can be found at ffdnorth.com. Tickets are already 50 percent sold out.

In addition, FFDN's free programming at Union Station - part of Union Dance - provides a unique opportunity to engage with dance outside the walls of the theatre, in Canada's busiest transit hub. This year, audiences can expect exciting interactive performances, 11 hours of social dancing, and behind-the-scenes access to the creative rehearsal process in the newly restored, historic West Wing.

"As I reflect on the past five years of FFDN, I am extremely proud of the wonderfully supportive and engaging partnerships we have built across the city, excited at the tremendous growth we have experienced, and honoured at the enthusiastic reception Toronto has shown," says FFDN Artistic Director Ilter Ibrahimof. "As we unveil our fifth anniversary season, we're delighted to present the very best in dance from Canada and around the world to Torontonians, including three FFDN commissions, seven live music performances, a world Indigenous dance focused program, and an increased number of free events at Union Station - this year showcasing a special all-day social dance on October 5. With an added Sunday matinee performance, we will have more than 16,000 seats on offer, giving even more audiences the chance to experience the festival. We look forward to seeing our loyal FFDN audiences and introducing new patrons to the power of dance, as our footprint continues its expansion across the GTA."





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You