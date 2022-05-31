Factory Theatre Announces Mel Hague As Incoming Artistic Director

Factory Theatre has announced that following a wide-reaching candidate search, Toronto-based dramaturge and curator Mel Hague has been appointed Artistic Director of Factory Theatre. Currently the Associate Artistic Director at Canadian Stage, Mel will take over for Nina Lee Aquino at the conclusion of her 10-year term, and will join Managing Director Mark Aikman at the helm of Factory's senior leadership team.

"On behalf of the Board I am excited to welcome Mel Hague as the next Artistic Director of Factory Theatre." said Len Racioppo, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Mel has a long history with Factory and is a revered leader in the Toronto theatre community, she's devoted her career to developing new Canadian works and uplifting the voices of countless artists across the country. A true champion of creators, her unique set of values, passions, talents and leadership qualities makes her the perfect candidate to lead Factory forward, build upon its artistic vision, and add to its 52-year legacy."

A highly sought-after dramaturge, mentor, and curator, Mel Hague has worked extensively with artists from all disciplines across Canada. Currently the Associate Artistic Director at Canadian Stage, Mel has also held roles as the Rhubarb Festival Director, Company Dramaturge at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, as well as the Artist Development Coordinator and Company Dramaturge at Obsidian Theatre to name a few. For more than 10 years she has headed some of Toronto's most innovative new work festivals, programs, development opportunities, and has dramaturged bold World Premieres such as: Oraltorio: A Theatrical Mixtape by Motion, Up the Garden Path by Lisa Codrington, and Venus' Daughter by Meghan Swaby. Mel is also the production dramaturge for the upcoming stage adaptation of Ann-Marie Macdonald's internationally acclaimed novel, Fall on Your Knees (A National Arts Centre, Vita Brevis Arts, Canadian Stage, Neptune Theatre, and Grand Theatre production).

Just like her predecessor, Mel's relationship with Factory began in 2010 as a dramaturgy intern. Following her internship, Mel became the Associate Dramaturge, working under the guidance of Factory's Company Dramaturge Iris Turcott. During her time at Factory, Mel not only assisted in supporting the new plays in development, but also assisted in launching the company's Factory Wired series of new works in progress.

"I am absolutely thrilled. Factory Theatre, as a physical space, is such an incredible asset to our creative communities, and the past few years have renewed my passion for the intimacy, delicacy, and joy that we experience when we gather for theatre. I am so excited to work with Factory's incredible team - playwrights, artists and audiences - to continue a legacy of vibrant, distinctive, Canadian programming in the heart of Queen Street West. I feel immense gratitude to the trust and warmth I already feel from the Factory Board, and I can't wait to get started." said Hague

The Factory Theatre Artistic Director Search Committee assembled in mid-2021 to address the departure of longstanding Artistic Director Nina Lee Aquino. The Committee was comprised of members of the Factory Theatre Board of Directors and leaders in the Toronto theatre community. "We'd like to thank our Artistic Director Search Committee for their tireless enthusiasm, input and hard work throughout this process. We've had the privilege of meeting with many qualified, talented professionals from across Canada who all presented tremendous talent and a passion for the creation of Canadian Theatre. We're delighted to welcome Mel to the role - her professional experience and passion for community building will be an invaluable asset as Factory embarks on the next stage of our journey." continued Len Racioppo, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Mel takes on the role of Factory's Artistic Director from Nina Lee Aquino. Factory's upcoming 2022-2023 Season was programmed by Aquino and will be presented after her departure.