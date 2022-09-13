FOREVER FEST Serves Up A Curated Lineup Of Local Vendors To Discover

Forever Fest presented by Percy Ellis Developments is serving up a curated lineup of local vendors that will satisfy the taste buds of attendees from all over. These vendors hail from around the Greater Toronto Area and range from restaurants, to food trucks, breweries to, wineries and distilleries and so much more! The festival takes place at Maple Lead Forever Park during the weekend of September 30 to October 2, 2022, and has already announced an incredible lineup of programming for the main stage to add to this excitement. 100% of net proceeds generated from this event at being donated directly to the national Indigenous charity, The Legacy of Hope Foundation. Tickets are available at ForeverFest.ca.



"We are thrilled to announce the amazing lineup of vendors that we have brought together for Forever Fest this year," said Michael Summerfield, the visionary behind the event. "Our team spent a lot of time working with each of these vendors to develop a list of Canadian Inspired menu items, so we want our fans to know: make sure you come hungry and thirsty because there are so many delicious items you are going to want to try!." The theme of the festival is 'Forever Local, Forever Canadian' and this extends right down to what is being served through the weekend. Festival goers can expect plenty of Canadian inspired food, beer, wine, and cocktails at Forever Fest from the likes of:



Breweries

Radical Road Brewing Co.

Left Field Brewery

Saulter Street Brewery

Godspeed Brewery

Muddy York Brewing Co.

Red Tape Brewery

Eastbound Brewing Company

Rorschach Brewing Co.

YUP! Brewing Co.

Avling Kitchen & Brewery

Spirit & Wineries

Spirit of York Distillery Co.

Reid's Distillery

Nickel 9 Distillery

Last Straw Distillery

Siempre Tequila

Cave Springs Vineyard

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Vendors

Sapsucker

Food Vendors

Oyster Boy

Smoke's Poutinerie

Lowlands Fire Food

Carson's Food Truck & Catering

GTA Softee Inc.

Roll This Way

In addition to the vendors, the festival has already announced a star-studded lineup of Canadian live music entertainment set to take the main stage. This lineup includes Wolf Saga, an award-winning Canadian electropop artist that hails from London, ON; Coleman Hell, a four-time platinum Canadian artist who has also hit GOLD status in the US and garnered 150 million streams on Spotify with his massive hit single 2 Heads; and TRAINWRECK, a high-energy, 10-piece party band based in Toronto's East End, which is guaranteed to get people dancing with an eclectic mix of rock, pop & soul covers, as well as funky originals. Sunday will also feature, Shania Twin, North America's top Shania Twain tribute artist.



Legacy of Hope Foundation is the charitable partner for Forever Fest 2022 with 100% of NET proceeds being donated directly to their charity. Their team is assisting with the event planning and activities, and will display an exhibition about Indigenous history and the impacts of the residential school system. They will also have a booth with materials that build empathy and understanding to foster better relationships with Indigenous people and to support reconciliation in Canada.

There will also be plenty of artisanal vendors from the surrounding community on site for attendees to peruse and support. These artisanal vendors will be announced very soon but fans are encouraged to buy their tickets now while supplies last.

For more information about this event, or to purchase tickets please visit: ForeverFest.ca

Forever Fest presented by Percy Ellis Developments is a cultural celebration of all things Canada and all things LOCAL. The event takes place September 30 to October 2 at Maple Leaf Forever Park, right in the heart of Leslieville. 100% of net proceeds from the event are being donated to the national indigenous charity called Legacy of Hope Foundation. Tickets for the event go on sale August 11. For more information, please visit ForeverFest.ca.