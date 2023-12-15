FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE to Return to Toronto

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is coming to Toronto’s Lighthouse ArtSpace March 6-17, 2024.

Get ready for an evening of unscripted chaos and side-splitting hilarity that will leave audiences craving more - snag your tickets now at faultytowers.ca. With 70% of the show being improvised; the hilarity ensues from the onset as guests wait to be seated. This isn’t traditional “dinner theatre” – once the show starts, audience members become diners at the mercy of Basil, Sybil and Manuel’s shambolic service for a fully immersive experience. Prepare for a 70s style three-course meal and a two-hour tour de force, that is deliciously entertaining.

Celebrating over 27 years of touring the world, the production guarantees audiences a belly full of laughter alongside an unforgettable evening of theatre, inspired by one of Britain's greatest comedic exports of all time. Patrons are invited to pull up a seat and enjoy a three-course meal, all the while being treated to five-star comedy at the Faulty Towers restaurant.

“We’re thrilled to bring Faulty Towers The Dining Experience back to Toronto for the first time since 2015,” said Corey Ross, Founder and CEO, Starvox Entertainment. “Our audiences embrace popular entertainment presented in interesting and enjoyable formats! The success of our most recent presentations - the hilarious send-ups of two popular North American television shows Buffy Revamped and FRIEND The One with Gunther. We knew this was the moment to bring back the iconic BBC show. Faulty Towers will serve up mayhem on a plate – alongside a three-course meal and two hours of non-stop laughter!”

Fans of the series will find Faulty Towers The Dining Experience a unique, novel pleasure and a delightfully good time. A heartfelt homage to the classic BBC TV series, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience has captivated more than a million people worldwide since its inaugural performance at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane Australia 27 years ago.

Created by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, alongside devisers Andrew Foreman and others, the show has toured the United Kingdom and globally since 2008, serving 43 countries. Having performed in more than 1,000 venues worldwide with approximately 400 shows annually across the UK, the production recently celebrated its tenth anniversary in London, solidifying its status as the city's longest-running immersive experience.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a sincere tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series created by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Notably, the show uses its own original scripts and format, ensuring a distinctive and authentic experience for the audience.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience opens Wednesday, March 6 at the Lighthouse ArtSpace and runs until Sunday, March 17, 2024 with performances Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 pm. Weekend performances on Saturday and Sunday feature additional lunchtime performance at 1 pm and dinner service at 7 pm. Tickets range from $119.99-$159.99.

