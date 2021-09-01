Details Announced for World Premiere of GARDEN OF VANISHED PLEASURES  

Lawrence Cherney, Founding Artistic Director, Soundstreams, today announced additional details about the company's 2021/22 season premiere, Garden of Vanished Pleasures, produced as part of Soundstreams' 2021 Digital Residency at Crow's Theatre.

If modern gardening has a patron saint, it must be English artist, filmmaker, and queer rights activist Derek Jarman. As the AIDS plague took his friends one by one and he himself faced an increasingly uncertain future, he discovered his own form of hope, resilience, and solace in his garden by the sea.

Cecilia Livingston writes deeply-felt songs of love and loss, and they chime perfectly with Donna McKevitt's heart-aching songs that use beautiful texts drawn from Jarman's journals. Their works are intertwined in Garden of Vanished Pleasures, a fully-staged production for digital broadcast, devised and directed by Tim Albery, working with other members of the team behind Hell's Fury, The Hollywood Songbook.

"The pandemic provoked us to develop new ways of engaging with audiences through digital platforms. The Garden of Vanished Pleasures, which opens the season, is itself a poignant metaphor for what we have gone through: a reminder that we must come to terms with all that we have lost, at the same time as we plant hopeful seeds of rebirth and renewal." - Lawrence Cherney, Founding Artistic Director, Soundstreamsa??

Digital Passes for Soundstreams' 2021/22 are available here; individual tickets are available at https://tickets.crowstheatre.com/. Visit Soundstreams.ca for more information.

GARDEN OF VANISHED PLEASURES

September 23 - October 10, screening at 8 p.m. EDT (excluding Mondays)

Digital Broadcast, lasting approximately 75 minutes

Single Tickets are $20, or you can purchase a Soundstreams Digital Pass for the season

Tim Albery, devisor and director

Cecilia Livingston, composer

Donna McKevitt, composer

Rachael Kerr, music director and piano

Michelle Tracey, production designer

Cameron Davis, projection designer and video editor

Wesley McKenzie, lighting designer

Dennis Patterson, sound engineer

David Jaeger, sound producer

Jessie Potter, production manager

Isabel Martins, props assistant

Jay Hines, head technician

Mireille Asselin, soprano

Lindsay McIntyre, soprano

Rebecca Cuddy, mezzo-soprano

Daniel Cabena, countertenor

Brenna Hardy-Kavanagh, viola

Amahl Arulanandam, cello