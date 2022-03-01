DanceWorks Is Back On Stage With MORPHS At Fleck Dance Theatre

Interweaving both dance and music, DanceWorks presents Morphs, a mesmerizing work by Fila 13 Productions, led by multi-award winning choreographer Lina Cruz, and featuring five extraordinary Canadian dancers and a musical performer. Morphs will be presented live on stage March 30, and April 1, 2022 at 8pm at Fleck Dance Theatre.

An insatiable storyteller of movement and surprising worlds, choreographer Lina Cruz has created morphs, zany humanlike creatures living in the spectrum of dreams. Playful mockers, these enigmatic and mysterious evasive creatures are tireless and compulsive laborers of imagination, engineers of the black box machinery of illusion.

These illusory morphs are portrayed by five Canadian dancers, Elinor Fueter, Abe Mijnheer, Geneviève Robitaille, Alexandra Saint-Pierre, Antoine Turmine, and one incredible musician and onstage performer, Philippe Noireaut.

"I see these Morphs as busy artisans, inhabiting the infinite abstract of the mind, compulsively dreamweaving, always there, within us, secretly mirroring our waking state, like clandestine passengers in our personal vessel. I imagined spying on them through a keyhole, catching a glimpse of their private world, discovering a few moments of their own daily life." - Lina Cruz

Montreal based choreographer Lina Cruz founded her company, Fila 13 Productions, in 2003 and has presented her work in festivals and events around the world. Cruz has created works for independent artists as well as dance companies and professional dance training institutions. Cruz is a two-time Dora Mavor Moore Award recipient for Outstanding Original Choreography (2012 and 2017) and was nominated for the same award in 2015. Morphs also includes original music by composer Phillip Noireaut. Noireaut has recorded numerous jazz concerts and piano recitals for radio and television. As a singer-songwriter, Noireaut received the SOCAN Grand Prize in 1995. He is a 2012 Dora Mavor Moore Award recipient and a 2017 nominee (Outstanding Sound Design/Composition).

DanceWorks began as a collective of independent dance artists in 1977 and has grown to become Toronto's leading presenter of independent dance. Strong in the belief that dance has the power to illuminate, engage, and transform all who participate, DanceWorks offers seasons of eclectic, exhilarating choreography programmed to intrigue, challenge, and enthrall.

Morphs

Choreography: Lina Cruz

Dancers: Elinor Fueter, Abe Mijnheer, Geneviève Robitaille, Alexandra Saint-Pierre and Antoine Turmine

Musical composition and performance on stage: Philippe Noireaut

Lighting design: Thomas Godefroid

Costumes, props and set design: Lina Cruz, assisted by Cheryl Lalonde

Morphs premiered in Montreal, a coproduction of Fila 13 Productions and Agora de la danse

When: March 30 & April 1, 2022 at 8pm

Where: Fleck Dance Theatre, 207 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario

Price: To purchase tickets, please visit https://my.harbourfrontcentre.com/37787 or call 416-973-4000.