DCÂ Black Theatre & Arts Festival's A LITTLE BLACK LIE Returns To Toronto For Its Encore

Fresh off the DC Black Theatre Festival, the award-winning production A Little Black Lie is back for a Toronto encore performance. A Little Black Lie is like having front row seats to your favorite soap opera, but live! You'll laugh, cry, and feel every emotion alongside the actors. Follow a young couple as they iron out the kinks in their relationship and prepare to walk down the aisle. A Little Black Lie will be playing at the Tarragon Theatre, 30 Bridgman Ave, in Toronto from July 24th -28th.

Synopsis: Michael and Stacey are ready to get married and live their best lives together, but when skeletons from the past begin to come to light, Michael is forced to face some uncomfortable truths about himself and his family or risk losing everything. While helping Michael deal with his past, Stacey decides to confront her own unresolved issues that threaten to jeopardize her happily ever after. They both soon learn "what happens in the dark must come to light".

"While I was watching the play last night I thought more than once that it should be a TV show or a movie or three plays," said Sam Mooney, senior writer at Mooney on Theatre.

Directed by Douglas Prout and written & produced by Troy Crossfield, A Little Black Lie cast includes: Troy Crossfield, Sheronna Osbourne, Karen Simpson, Christie Maingot, Nigel Birch, Dwayne Beckford, Quinn-Marie Wilson, Christian Miller, Marvin Morgan, Peter Radcliffe, Jaiden Lewis, Danian Lloyd, Peter Bent, Robert Ball, Bernice Ryan, Soriyah Crossfield, Tarick Glancy, Zyreeta Kingz, Anthony Kingz, Zakiya Mcintosh and Steffanie Belanger





