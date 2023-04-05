County Stage Company Announces 2023 Summer Season

Artistic Director Graham Abbey and Managing Director Vikki Anderson announced today County Stage's ambitious 2023 Summer line up. Presented by BMO and Huff Estates, running from May 26 to September 9, the season brings an expansive lineup of theatre, dance, comedy and music to two different locations in Prince Edward County: The Eddie Hotel & Farm, in Bloomfield and at the newly renovated Sergeants Mess Hall at Base31, in Picton.

"We're doing things a little different this year. We're elated to announce that we have two venues in the County this season, allowing County Stage to reach a broader audience. We love being back at The Eddie and we're thrilled to be a part of the new Base31 project," says Abbey.

"We are also proud to introduce a new ticketing initiative offering lower admission prices for all shows and Click Here at our Eddie Pavilion events. We want families to bring their kids, we want teens and young adults to make theatre a habit. With our new lower general admission price, we want to remove as many barriers to entry as possible for our entire audience," adds Anderson.

Abbey continues, "We are presenting over 60 performances, on three different stages, showcasing over 70 artists! 2023 is County Stage's largest season ever. Come enjoy intimate cabaret nights featuring iconic singer-songwriters and top comedians at Base31's Sergeants Mess Hall; see theatre under the stars at the outdoor Eddie Pavilion including a comedy masterpiece, a world premiere and a dance festival; and enjoy a seldom performed off-Broadway hit in our new pub-theatre at The Eddie. We have more shows, more artists, more venues, and more ways to come out and enjoy live performing arts."

"2023 is County Stage's largest season ever! We have more shows, more artists, more venues, and more ways to come out and enjoy live performing arts!"

The season begins in May with THE MESS HALL SESSIONS. This music series presented by County Stage and Base31 runs throughout the summer at the newly renovated Sergeants Mess Hall, an intimate indoor cabaret space featuring Hawksley Workman, Rebecca Perry's James Bond: The Songs of 007, Hailey Gillis & Andrew Penner and The Verandah Society.

Over Canada Day long weekend, the HAYMAKER COMEDY FESTIVAL takes over the Sergeants Mess Hall, featuring headliners Colin Mochrie & Deb McGrath, Elvira Kurt and Danny Martinello.

In July, County Stage presents the smash Broadway hit THE 39 STEPS at The Eddie Hotel & Farm Pavilion, a comedic tour-de-force for a 3-week run.

In August, County Stage hosts Driftwood Theatre's world premiere of LIVING WITH SHAKESPEARE featuring Jeremy Smith. It runs at the Eddie Pavilion before the show heads out on tour across Ontario.

FLIGHT FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY DANCE returns to The Eddie Pavilion in mid-August with classes, workshops, site-specific performances and an evening mainstage show.

Finishing up the summer, County Stage also presents Will Eno's critically acclaimed play WAKEY, WAKEY featuring Artistic Director Graham Abbey at the cozy Ruby's Lounge in The Eddie Red Barn.

In addition to the 2023 Playbill, County Stage continues to invest in development and outreach projects including their annual Click Here, in collaboration with Tsi Tyónnheht Onkwawén:na, which awards an Indigenous creator funds and support from the County Stage team to create and workshop a new piece.

New Inclusive Ticketing with lower priced $30 tickets and a "25 & Under Free" Program at The Eddie Pavilion has been announced. County Stage is also hosting an array of interactive community programs for all ages, including a Summer Book Club in association with Books & Company, Picton.

Click Here, is a multidisciplinary art engagement program that uses performing arts as a therapeutic tool to support and advance the holistic well-being of Canadian military members and veterans. The program will run free workshops with artists and therapist facilitators for local veterans in the fall.

A new Inclusive Ticketing Initiative with lower priced $30 tickets and a "25 & Under Free" Program at The Eddie Pavilion has been announced. County Stage is also hosting an array of interactive community programs for all ages, including a Summer Book Club in association with Books & Company, Picton.

Tickets for all announced programming are on sale now at Click Here. Single tickets priced from $30 to $55.

Those aged 25 and under are free at the Eddie Pavilion shows, but tickets must be obtained in advance, more information can be found at: Click Here