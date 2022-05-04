Concert Week Is Here - Get $25 Tickets To See Some Of Your Favourite Artists

Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall have announced the return of Concert Week, offering music fans access to $25 all-in. Tickets available for purchase NOW at www.masseyhall.com.

The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.

Events include, but are not limited to: Mavis Staples, Trombone Shorty, Loreena McKennitt, Primus, Leif Vellebekk, Brett Kissel, JUNO Songwriter's Circle, Jann Arden, Charlotte Day Wilson, Rufus Wainwright, Frazey Ford, Dwayne Gretzky, Brett Kissel, Jann Arden, Blackie & The Rodeo Kings, Women's Blues Revue and more. See list below for additional artists.

Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall Presents events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees.

TICKETS: $25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at masseyhall.com through Tuesday May 10th, or while supplies last.

Classic Albums Live: U2 - The Joshua Tree - May 7 at Massey Hall

The Tenors - May 8 at Massey Hall

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes - May 9 at Massey Hall

JUNO Songwriters' Circle - May 11 at Massey Hall

Primus - A Tribute to Kings - May 13 & 14 at Massey Hall

Rufus Wainwright - May 16 at Massey Hall

Frazey Ford with special guest La Force - May 17 at Danforth Music Hall

Brett Kissel - May 21 at Massey Hall

Jann Arden Live - May 24 & 25 at Massey Hall

Mavis Staples - May 28 at Massey Hall

National Geographic Live: Kakani Katija - Designed by Nature - May 29-31 at Roy Thomson Hall

Ólafur Arnalds - May 31 at Massey Hall

Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown - June 15 at Massey Hall

Leif Vollebekk - June 17 at Massey Hall

Charlotte Day Wilson - June 18 at Massey Hall

Our Lady Peace - June 24 at Massey Hall

Jason Mraz - July 27 at Massey Hall

Loreena McKennitt - October 3 at Massey Hall

Colin James - October 11 at Massey Hall

The Sheepdogs - October 13 at Massey Hall

Dwayne Gretzky - October 14 at Massey Hall

ONES - The Beatles #1 Hits - October 21 at Roy Thomson Hall

Blackie and the Rodeo Kings with special guest Digging Roots - October 28 at Massey Hall

Royal Wood - October 29 at Massey Hall

National Geographic Live: Ronan Donovan - Social by Nature - November 13-15 at Roy Thomson Hall

Women's Blues Revue - November 25 at Massey Hall

Tim Baker and All Hands - December 9 at Massey Hall