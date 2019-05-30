Comedy Records Presents Jay & Eytan At The Toronto Fringe Festival

Jay & Eytan are a New York based professional comedy duo, originally from Toronto. They showcase a perfect blend of sketch and stand up comedy in their one hour headlining act - packed with energy, countless punchy premises, and just the right amount of spice. From quick off beat impressions, to honest & relatable stand up, to fully choreographed musical numbers, they go right for the jugular when it comes to the laughs.

Jay & Eytan met at the Humber College Comedy Program in 2004 and trained under SNL & SCTV alumni, Joe Flaherty & Robin Duke. They have since been performing sketch comedy together at The Second City in Toronto, The PIT, Upright Citizens Brigade, and New York Comedy Club, honing their craft and building an undeniable chemistry. Because Jay & Eytan mainly work their sketch material in stand-up clubs, they've developed a stand-up comic's approach to sketch comedy, bringing stand-up jokes to life, and filling sketches with punchlines.



Jay Wells L'Ecuyer & Eytan Millstone are the creators, directors and stars of the show. They've written & performed live sketch with Canadian greats Colin Mochrie & Scott Thompson, have had two sketch comedy albums reach #1 on the iTunes Canada Comedy charts, and their web series, "Jay & Eytan", has won multiple awards at the New York No Limits Film Festival, The New York Short Film Festival, and the Portland Comedy Film Festival. They have had sketches featured on the front page of Funny or Die, College Humor, as well as multiple features on The Comedy Network, MTV, and E-Talk.



Jay & Eytan bring a high energy laugh riot that has been tested across North America, so if you're looking for a comedy at this years festival, then this is the one!



Comedy Records in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents:

Jay & Eytan, written by, directed by, and starring Jay Wells L'Ecuyer & Eytan Millstone





Tickets:

On sale June 6th.

Purchase online: fringetoronto.com

By Phone: 416-966-1062

In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).





