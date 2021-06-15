Collingwood Festival Announces Family Day ROCK & RUMBLE, Concerts With Painting Sessions, and More

Collingwood Summer Music Festival has announced additional activities enhancing an already exhilarating schedule.

The family day line-up is now in place with music which will please both young and older music fans. On Sunday July 11, the day begins at 10am with FREE musical activities for preschoolers taking place outdoors on the lawn, helping them to learn the building blocks of music. In the afternoon the LIVE DRIVE-IN concert outdoors stars living folk legend Jerry Gray from The Travellers, leading the audience through the song This Land Is Your Land among other favourites. He is followed by a local favourite, Shipyard Kitchen Party - the folk/pop singing group inspired by Canadiana. The evening closes with a DRIVE-IN CINEMA screening of 2018 Canadian Screen Award Winner "movie "Rumble: The Indians Who Shaped the World" outdoors, preceded by a live discussion with the movie's producer, Stevie Salas. Learn more abt these events (and tickets for two of them) at:

https://collingwoodfestival.com/event/rock-rumble

Daniel Vnukowski, Artistic Director of the Collingwood Summer Music Festival is thrilled to be working with an indoor commercial film production crew, a sound engineer and outdoor film projection team. He's excited about the creative possibilities this has brought to fruition for this year's performances:

"This year, we are embracing technology in ways we never thought possible! We are excited to partner with two amazing local painters - Bill Franks and Shandelle McCurdie, whose pre-recorded painting sessions will be projected onto the big screen behind two of our live concerts this summer. One of our musical artists will be connecting live from Rome and we're also experimenting with time-lapse photography for unique cinematic visuals. It will be a year to remember!"

As well, throughout the month of June there will be a Summer Solstice Series of Pre-Festival Live Streams with FOUR online events:

Wed 16 June @ 7pm - Fundraiser for the Actors' Fund of Canada with R.H. Thomson*

Sat 19 June @ 3pm - Franz Schubert Piano Recital

Wed 23 June @ 7pm - In The Footsteps of Chopin with Dr. Alan Walker*

Sat 26 June @ 3pm - Frederic Chopin Piano Recital

*One-time only - not archived!

Details and artist biographies for each Summer Solstice event at: https://collingwoodfestival.com/summer-solstice/



From Saturday, July 10 through Friday, July 16, in its second season the 2021 Collingwood Summer Music Festival will present a unique live music experience which includes a diverse array of artists, including Juno and Grammy-nominated musicians, in which classical masterworks fuse with contemporary novelties. This year, the festival features six brilliant Indigenous artists, three "Canadian Premiere" performances, two acclaimed poets and several engaging activities for youth.

Music-lovers are invited to enjoy a series of drive-in evening concerts projected LIVE onto a massive 40-ft wide, 3-storeys high screen positioned in New Life Church's spacious parking lot. Each concert is preceded by a live Q&A sessions with the artists.

Complete FESTIVAL SCHEDULE & Detailed ARTIST BIOGRAPHIES at: https://collingwoodfestival. com/festival-events.

In tandem with Step 1 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan, the festival has extended the deadline for Early-bird ticket and Festival Pass savings to July 1st.

ORDER your TICKETS now at: https://collingwoodfestival. com/ticket-plans