Cast Set For The Canadian Premiere Of FOUR MINUTES TWELVE SECONDS

Mark McGrinder, Artistic Director of Studio 180 Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the Canadian premiere of James Fritz's darkly comic drama Four Minutes Twelve Seconds. The lead roles of Di and David will be played by stage and screen stars Megan Follows and Sergio Di Zio, alongside rising talents Tavaree Daniel-Simms as Nick and Jadyn Nasato as Cara. The play runs from April 20 to May 12, 2024 in the Tarragon Extraspace (30 Bridgman Ave, Toronto). Opening night is April 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at Click Here.

Di and David have devoted their lives to giving their son, Jack, every opportunity they never had. But a startling incident outside the school grounds threatens to ruin everything they're striving to achieve. As events accelerate, Di and David begin to question whether they can trust Jack, his closest friends, or even themselves.

"Four Minutes Twelve Seconds is a deeply provocative moral thriller which demands an exceptional cast," said show director McGrinder. "I feel so fortunate that we have Megan, Sergio, Tavaree and Jadyn on board for this journey. This is a play which, like the best of our previous work at Studio 180, takes pressing issues like consent, privilege and technology and explores them from a truly human perspective. Four Minutes Twelve Seconds is many things. It is a catalogue of the dissolution of a marriage, a cautionary tale about the lack of privacy in the world of social media, a chilling exposé of toxic masculinity, an indictment of white male privilege, and it is also a stark reminder of how class and gender can be used to dehumanise and discredit the most vulnerable."

Beyond The Stage activities and Studio 180 IN CLASS education programs have been planned to help audiences and visiting students navigate the play's discourse around issues of consent and the ways in which society protects perpetrators of sexual violence.

The creative team of Four Minutes Twelve Seconds includes assistant director Chantelle Han (RBC Emerging Director), set and costume designer Jackie Chau, lighting designer Logan Raju Cracknell, sound designer Lyon Smith, stage manager Sandi Becker, and production manager Charissa Wilcox.

Studio 180's 2023/24 season continues on February 28 at 7 p.m. at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre with a Studio 180 IN DEVELOPMENT reading of Death to the Prometheans! by Camille Intson (RBC Emerging Playwright) directed by 郝邦宇 Steven Hao (RBC Emerging Director alumnus). Visit studio180theatre.com to register or to learn more.

Content warning: Four Minutes Twelve Seconds contains strong language and references to physical and sexual violence.

Run time: approximately 90 minutes, no intermission.