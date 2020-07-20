Canadian Opera Company Presents HADRIAN Watch Party

For the first time ever, the Canadian Opera Company, in partnership with Montreal Pride, is inviting audiences around the world to experience its 2018 world premiere production of Hadrian in full online. This one-night-only streaming event of the groundbreaking production spotlights one of history's greatest romances between the Roman emperor Hadrian and his beloved Antinous. The Hadrian Watch Party helps kick off one week of virtual Pride events and features a live Q&A following the performance with its composer, singer-songwriter and Montreal native Rufus Wainwright, and librettist, Canadian theatre giant Daniel MacIvor.

Throughout the online event, audience members can tweet their questions using the hashtag #HadrianWatchParty, which may be answered in the live Q&A session.

Time: Monday, August 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: At your home!

Admission: FREE. Viewers can sign up to have the viewing link sent directly to their inbox at coc.ca/WatchParty.

