Canadian Opera Company Announces Changes in Programming Due to the Current Health Crisis

In light of the current COVID-19 situation and on the advice of government health authorities, the Canadian Opera Company has cancelled a number of upcoming events.

The following events have been cancelled:

Sunday, March 15 - Four Seasons Centre building tour

Tuesday, March 17 at 12 p.m. - Free Concert Series (feat. Artists of the COC Ensemble Studio)

Wednesday, March 18 at 12 p.m. - Opera Express: For Kids! At Union Station

Wednesday, March 18 at 12 p.m. - Free Concert Series (feat. Holla Jazz)

Saturday, March 21 - Popera! at Drake One Fifty

Wednesday, March 25 - Music & Mental Health Lecture (Don Mills Library)

Monday, March 30 - After School Opera Program (Montgomery Inn location)

Tuesday, March 31 at 12 p.m. - Free Concert Series (feat. Breanna Sinclairé)

Tuesday, March 31 - Opera Insights: Inside the Rehearsal Room (with Rachael Kerr)

Tuesday, March 31 - After School Opera Program (Barbara Frum location)

Wednesday, April 1 - Free Concert Series (feat. OKAN)

Wednesday, April 1 - After School Opera program (West Neighbourhood House location)

Wednesday, April 1 - Opera Talk (Don Mills Library)

For more information visit: https://www.coc.ca/COC-news1?EntryID=21022





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You