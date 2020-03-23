Canadian Opera Company Announces Changes in Programming Due to the Current Health Crisis

Canadian Opera Company Announces Changes in Programming Due to the Current Health Crisis

In light of the current COVID-19 situation and on the advice of government health authorities, the Canadian Opera Company has cancelled a number of upcoming events.

The following events have been cancelled:

Sunday, March 15 - Four Seasons Centre building tour

Tuesday, March 17 at 12 p.m. - Free Concert Series (feat. Artists of the COC Ensemble Studio)

Wednesday, March 18 at 12 p.m. - Opera Express: For Kids! At Union Station

Wednesday, March 18 at 12 p.m. - Free Concert Series (feat. Holla Jazz)

Saturday, March 21 - Popera! at Drake One Fifty

Wednesday, March 25 - Music & Mental Health Lecture (Don Mills Library)

Monday, March 30 - After School Opera Program (Montgomery Inn location)

Tuesday, March 31 at 12 p.m. - Free Concert Series (feat. Breanna Sinclairé)

Tuesday, March 31 - Opera Insights: Inside the Rehearsal Room (with Rachael Kerr)

Tuesday, March 31 - After School Opera Program (Barbara Frum location)

Wednesday, April 1 - Free Concert Series (feat. OKAN)

Wednesday, April 1 - After School Opera program (West Neighbourhood House location)

Wednesday, April 1 - Opera Talk (Don Mills Library)

For more information visit: https://www.coc.ca/COC-news1?EntryID=21022




