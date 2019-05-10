Cahoots Theatre Announces LIFT OFF! Staging Protest

Cahoots Theatre has announced the line-up for their annual LIFT OFF Festival, taking place June 2-4, 2019. Inspired by this year's theme, "Staging Protest" Cahoots will make a scene at Toronto's City Hall with two works-in-protest addressing political action through artistic expression.



Kicking off the festival is the first ever public reading of THE EFFEMINATES: A QUEER TALE OF BLOODY VENGEANCE by award-winning Latinx Queer artist Raf Antonio. Set somewhere in the presentfuture, THE EFFEMINATES tells the story of a group of fabulous warriors who use their femme superpowers to take vengeance against the oppressive powers that be. Directed by Indrit Kasapi, this late night fantasia is a high heeled, hairy legged, fish-netted response to the violence against the Queer community of colour and also a provocation, challenging us to do more. The cast for this work-in-development reading includes Hume Baugh, Augusto Bitter, Roderic Chan, Bruce Dow, Andreas Fernando Sierra, Monica Garrido, Warren Kang, Courtney Lamanna, Matt Rogers, Ty Sloane, and Amaka Umeh. Generously supported by Community One Foundation, the reading is a 2019 Pride Toronto Community Event.



In honour of the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, a new generation of artists under 30 will lead and perform a reading of Marjorie Chan's THE MADNESS OF THE SQUARE. Noodles, romance and exams are the main concerns of four young friends until they find themselves caught up in the 1989 student demonstrations of Tiananmen Square. The unfolding events test their beliefs, resolve and ultimately friendship. Directed by Jasmine Chen, the cast includes Matthew Gin, Jeff Ho, Aaron Jan, April Leung, Athena Kaitlin Trinh, and Kenzie Tsang.



These two works illustrate the power of love and conviction, and dare us to fight in the face of fear. Join the protest! Admission is FREE, but registration is required.



LIFT OFF! Staging Protest will also include the return of Cahoots' POST-GRAD UNconference - a one-day event for recent graduates who identify with Cahoots' mandate to gather, meet peers, and ask questions. Facilitated by Artistic Director, Marjorie Chan and Associate Artistic Producer Indrit Kasapi, this event endeavours to offer a safe environment, where questions are free from judgement. Admission to this event is by invitation only. LIFT OFF! STAGING PROTEST

A CAHOOTS THEATRE FESTIVAL



THE EFFEMINATES: A QUEER TALE OF BLOODY VENGEANCE

Written by Raf Antonio

A Reading Directed by Indrit Kasapi

Sunday, June 2 at 4:00 pm

Conference Room # 1



THE MADNESS OF THE SQUARE

Written by Marjorie Chan

A Reading Directed by Jasmine Chen

Tuesday, June 4 at 7:30 pm

Conference Room # 2



Toronto City Hall

100 Queen St W, 2nd Floor

Toronto ON, M5G 1P5



FREE ADMISSION

Register for Tickets

THE EFFEMINATES | THE MADDESS OF THE SQUARE





