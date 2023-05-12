COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! Returns to the Assembly Theatre This Month

Fresh off a very special appearance at TCAF, COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! returns to its variety show roots with a new installment plucking a comic book from graphic fiction history, chosen by series host, Assembly alumni and all around comic fanboy Luis Fernandes (Therac 25, The Assembly Theatre; Tough Jews, Dora Award nomination - Outstanding Ensemble) and gives it a high-energy dramatic reading by some of Toronto's finest live performers! Audience is encouraged to bring a copy of the book or buy the INFINITY GAUNTLET trade paperback in our lobby courtesy of our outstanding sponsor WEST END COMICS and read along with us!

I am INEVITABLE! For our THIRD installment we will be reading 90's Marvel Comics masterpiece INFINITY GAUNTLET #4 written by Jim Starlin and pencilled by Ron Lim & George Perez. Bring a copy (or buy one at the show) and see where THANOS, the character popularized by Josh Brolin in mega box office smash AVENGERS: END GAME, began! ...Don't worry, the show can be enjoyed sans comic...but for the full experience, grab a copy! Visit your local comic shop, hit a library, or buy one at the show!

Confirmed Guests include:

Mhy Dance Company doing a comic book themed Hip-Hop dance set! (DANCE)

MHY Dance Co. is a small up and coming dance company coming out of Toronto's downtown core. Our number one priority and goal is to bring the community aspect back to the hip hop and dance community. It's important that as a company we acknowledge where hip hop came from, and how it came to be because without its struggle and humble beginnings we wouldn't have the music or even the foundation that has brought us and the world where it is today. We are extremely proud to be black women ran and owned. Love to hip hop and dance forever!

Comic Books Live!!!

Hosted by Luis Fernandes

May 26th & 27th 2023 (Friday and Saturday, 8:00pm)

The Assembly Theatre - 1479 Queen St. W.

To purchase tickets, visit: theassemblytheatre.com

Schedule an interview or request press tickets by emailing: theassemblytheatre@gmail.com