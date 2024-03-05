CLUE Comes to The Grand Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Based on the cult classic movie and murder mystery board game, Clue is a fast-paced farce with killer laughs and snappy dialogue sure to keep the audience guessing until the very end. A mysterious party, unusual monikers and a deadly secret bring together Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet for an unforgettable night. The usual suspects will collide on the Spriet Stage at the Grand Theatre from March 12 to 30.

The show features an illustrious cast of talents led by Director Dennis Garnhum, who will be welcomed home by London audiences who know him as the Grand Theatre’s Artistic Director from 2016 to 2023. “Our goal of presenting Clue is to present a night of escapist, silly fun. Forget about the troubles back home and out in the world and you just come and have a lot of fun at live theatre,” says Garnhum.

“Whether you are a committed player of the game, whether the movie holds a place deep in your heart, or whether you are coming to this story for the first time, this production will transport audiences through laughter and give an escape to a world of make-believe,” says Artistic Director, Rachel Peake.

Clue stars Sharon Bajer as Mrs. Peacock, Petrina Bromley as Mrs. White, Rosie Callaghan as Unexpected Cop and others, Kamal Chioua as Motorist and others, Beau Dixon as Colonel Mustard, Alex Furber as Mr. Boddy and others, Jesse Gervais as Wadsworth, Toby Hughes as Mr. Green, Reena Jolly asMiss Scarlet, Tracy Penner as The Cook and others, Derek Scott as Professor Plum, and Rosalie Tremblay as Yvette.

In addition to the much-anticipated return of Dennis Garnhum, Grand Theatre audiences will be thrilled to recognize many familiar faces throughout the cast from previous productions including Petrina Bromley (Oil and Water, also known for Come From Away including Broadway, Gander, and Apple TV+), Alex Furber (Timothy Findley’s The Wars, Chariots of Fire), Jesse Gervais (Grand Ghosts), and Derek Scott (Barnum).

The creative team features Director Dennis Garnhum, Set and Costume Designer Brian Perchaluk, Lighting Designer Kevin Lamotte, Intimacy Director Sharon Bajer, and Fight Director Jacquie Loewen.

Clue plays on the Spriet Stage from March 12 to 30, 2024. Single tickets range from $23 - $93 and are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street. The Grand Theatre is grateful to offer Canada Life Pay-What-You-Can pricing, presented on Sunday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m. An Open Captioned performance will also be presented on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

To learn more about Clue, please visit: https://www.grandtheatre.com/event/clue. Additional facts, photos and updates can also be found by following @thegrandlondon and #GrandClue on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.