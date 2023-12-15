CHRISTMAS CLICHES: A SISTERLY CABARET to be Presented at El Mocambo This Month

Get ready to step into the enchanting world of holiday magic as Rachel Delduca and Eva Petris take the stage in their heartwarming holiday cabaret, "Christmas Clichés: A Sisterly Cabaret." The event is set to spread joyous holiday spirit at El Mocambo (Click Here) in Toronto on Friday, December 22nd. Doors open at 7 pm, and the show starts at 8 pm.

Performance Details:

Date: Friday, December 22nd

Time: Doors open at 7 pm, Show starts at 8 pm

Location: El Mocambo, Toronto

Ticket Price: $30 Click Here

About the Show:

Featuring timeless Christmas classics like "White Christmas," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," the cabaret explores the power of family, forgiveness and rediscovering the joy of Christmas. Witness the age-old question: will differences tear them apart, or will the spirit of Christmas bring them closer together?

About the Artists:

Rachel Delduca: Known for her role of Delores in The Umbrella Academy (Netflix), Rachel brings her dynamic abilities, honed on both theatre and screen, to this festive performance. Her journey is fuelled by a passion for storytelling and creative expression.

Eva Petris: With performances across the country, including in the original cast of Mythic: An Immortal Rock Musical (Segal Centre). Eva's childhood love for golden-age musicals is a major inspiration for the creation and joy of this heartwarming holiday show.

The Band:

Roberto Ercoli - piano

Spencer Robson - drums

Justin Bath - bass

Don't miss this unforgettable night of musical magic and holiday spirit! For tickets and more information, visit Click Here

Follow the Artists:

Rachel Delduca: Instagram @rachiedelduca

Eva Petris: Instagram @evapetris

Official Talent Bios:

Rachel Delduca: The Umbrella Academy's (Netflix) Rachel Delduca is excited to be creating and performing a holiday show for Toronto audiences. She was recently seen in the original cast of The Man with the Golden Heart (Eclipse Theatre). Rachel's dynamic talents have graced the stages of both theatre and screen, with standout performances including her portrayal of Cinderella in Disney's Twice Charmed for Disney Cruise Line. Select theatre credits include: Early August (Lighthouse Festival), Legally Blonde (Stage West), Anne & Gilbert (The Guild), Little Women (Theatre New Brunswick). Her journey is fuelled by an unwavering passion for storytelling, creative expression, and her heartfelt mission to infuse the world with love. When she's not on stage she's singing for her daughter Eloise, and her husband Roberto Ercoli.

Eva Petris: With performances on many stages across the country - including the original cast of Mythic: An Immortal Rock Musical (Segal Centre/Montreal). Most recently, Eva performed as Nerva in the original cast of Fatal Charade, North Stage's productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's A Grand Night for Singing and as Mrs. Phelps in Matilda; two seasons as Philippa Gordon in Anne & Gilbert: The Musical (The Guild/Charlottetown, PEI); the title role in Captain Aurora: A Superhero Musical (Mtl Fringe & Wildside); Divine Intervention (Atlantic Fringe); Val in A Chorus Line: In Concert; Godspell (Beautiful City Theatre). Eva's childhood was enriched by a steady diet of musicals from the golden age which showed her stories brimming with joy, simplicity, charm and romance. In a world that is too often chaotic, Eva hopes she can help bring some of these idyllic qualities into people's lives.