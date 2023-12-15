CHRISTMAS CLICHES: A SISTERLY CABARET to be Presented at El Mocambo This Month

The show will be presented on December 22nd.
POPULAR
Get ready to step into the enchanting world of holiday magic as Rachel Delduca and Eva Petris take the stage in their heartwarming holiday cabaret, "Christmas Clichés: A Sisterly Cabaret." The event is set to spread joyous holiday spirit at El Mocambo (Click Here) in Toronto on Friday, December 22nd. Doors open at 7 pm, and the show starts at 8 pm.
Featuring timeless Christmas classics like "White Christmas," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," the cabaret explores the power of family, forgiveness and rediscovering the joy of Christmas. Witness the age-old question: will differences tear them apart, or will the spirit of Christmas bring them closer together?
The Band:
Don't miss this unforgettable night of musical magic and holiday spirit! For tickets and more information, visit Click Here
Follow the Artists:
Official Talent Bios:
Rachel Delduca: The Umbrella Academy's (Netflix) Rachel Delduca is excited to be creating and performing a holiday show for Toronto audiences. She was recently seen in the original cast of The Man with the Golden Heart (Eclipse Theatre). Rachel's dynamic talents have graced the stages of both theatre and screen, with standout performances including her portrayal of Cinderella in Disney's Twice Charmed for Disney Cruise Line. Select theatre credits include: Early August (Lighthouse Festival), Legally Blonde (Stage West), Anne & Gilbert (The Guild), Little Women (Theatre New Brunswick). Her journey is fuelled by an unwavering passion for storytelling, creative expression, and her heartfelt mission to infuse the world with love. When she's not on stage she's singing for her daughter Eloise, and her husband Roberto Ercoli.
Eva Petris: With performances on many stages across the country - including the original cast of Mythic: An Immortal Rock Musical (Segal Centre/Montreal). Most recently, Eva performed as Nerva in the original cast of Fatal Charade, North Stage's productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's A Grand Night for Singing and as Mrs. Phelps in Matilda; two seasons as Philippa Gordon in Anne & Gilbert: The Musical (The Guild/Charlottetown, PEI); the title role in Captain Aurora: A Superhero Musical (Mtl Fringe & Wildside); Divine Intervention (Atlantic Fringe); Val in A Chorus Line: In Concert; Godspell (Beautiful City Theatre). Eva's childhood was enriched by a steady diet of musicals from the golden age which showed her stories brimming with joy, simplicity, charm and romance. In a world that is too often chaotic, Eva hopes she can help bring some of these idyllic qualities into people's lives.
Videos
|Jack: a Beanstalk Panto
Capitol Theatre Port Hope (11/25-12/23)
|Stumbling All The Way
The Assembly Theatre (12/01-12/22)
|Humans 2.0 by Circa
The Rose (2/04-2/04)
|Theatresports
Comedy Bar (11/17-12/29)
|Magic Mel
Wychwood Theatre (12/28-12/29)
|All Of Us Are Naughty
The Assembly Theatre (12/01-12/29)
|The Inheritance Part 1 & 2
Bluma Appel Theatre (3/22-4/07)
|The Government Inspector
Papermill Theatre (12/20-12/23)
|The House at Poe Corner
Red Sandcastle (4/11-4/21)
|Blake and Clay's Gay Agenda
The Assembly Theatre (12/27-12/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You