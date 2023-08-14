CHICAGO To Return To Toronto For the 8th Time

Over the last four decades, CHICAGO has dazzled Toronto audiences and is returning for its 8th engagement just in time for the holidays.

CHICAGO begins performance December 27, 2023, and plays through January 6, 2024, at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. Tickets will go on public sale at 10:00 a.m. Thursday August 17, 2023, at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

CHICAGO had its Canadian premiere on October 18, 1977, at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. This was the original Broadway tour directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse and starring Jerry Orbach as Billy. In the cast was a young dancer who played several roles including Hunyak, the Hungarian inmate of Murderess Row. That dancer was Susan Stroman, who is now one of the world’s finest directors and choreographers.

The Canadian premiere of the Tony-winning 1996 revival of CHICAGO was at the Princess of Wales Theatre on February 18, 1998. Its 10-week run sold-out, prompting a return engagement in 1999. But that still was not enough to satisfy demand. CHICAGO returned in 2003, 2006, 2014 and 2018. It is fair to say that Toronto’s love affair with CHICAGO may be never ending.

ABOUT THE SHOW

There’s never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate the return of this tour — you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

It’s no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. Over the last 26 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide and now it’s returning to Toronto!

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers!

Re-creation of the Original Production Direction by David Hyslop. Re-creation of the Original Production Choreography by Gregory Butler. Original Direction by Tony AwardⓇ winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography in the style of Bob Fosse by Tony AwardⓇ winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features set design by Tony AwardⓇ winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony AwardⓇ winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony AwardⓇ winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer. Supervising Music Director Robert Billig with Orchestrations by Ralph Burns and Music Direction by Cameron Blake Kinnear. Casting By ARC/ Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!