CALL IT LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL by Chilina Kennedy and Eric Holmes Announces Live Concert Presentation

Eclipse Theatre Company and Straighten Your Crown Productions have announced the upcoming live in concert presentation of CALL IT LOVE, a new musical written by ETC Artistic Producer, Chilina Kennedy, and Eric Holmes. CALL IT LOVE will run September 3-12, 2021 at the Stratford Perth Museum (4275 Huron St, Stratford, ON).

CALL IT LOVE is a groundbreaking new musical that follows Olivia as she finds herself in the hospital suffering from memory loss. As she goes through a series of tests, she dissects past relationships, and searches for the loss that caused her to wipe the slate clean. Her journey to self-love and forgiveness is shrouded in pain, but ultimately illuminates the joy and love that were never lost.

CAST: Brandon Antonio (Blackout, Next To Normal), Dan Chameroy (Matilda, Rocky Horror Show), Robert Markus (Dear Evan Hansen, Tommy), Jennifer Rider-Shaw (Chicago, A Chorus Line), Yemie Sonuga (Porgy and Bess, Ghost).

8pm Performances:

Fri Sept 3, Sat Sept 4, Sun Sept 5, Mon Sept 6, Fri Sept 10, Sat Sept 11, Sun Sept 12.

2:00pm Performances:

Sat Sept 4, Sun Sept 5, Sat Sept 11, Sun Sept 12.

For Tickets: www.eclipsetheatre.ca/pages/events