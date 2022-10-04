Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Though the play is set in 1964 and written almost two decades ago, DOUBT's relevance can not be denied.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Breaking & Entering Theatre Presents DOUBT: A PARABLE By John Patrick Shanley

Breaking & Entering Theatre has announced its inaugural production DOUBT: A PARABLE by Award Winning playwright John Patrick Shanley. Though the play is set in 1964 and written almost two decades ago, DOUBT's relevance can not be denied.

Look at the issues that have taken up our hearts and minds in the last two years; the Catholic church's involvement in Residential School and child abuse scandals, racial reckoning, class struggle, the value of women is it any wonder we all have doubt? Doubt in our leaders, doubt in our faith, doubt in ourselves. And we have been left to deal with this doubt on our own as we remained in Covid isolation.

But now, we can face these doubts, head on. Together.

Breaking & Entering's production is an immersive experience, performed in a place where people used to find comfort and solace; the church. And while DOUBT is a celebration of true and passionate faith, it also exposes the consequences of blind conviction and rigid beliefs.

Directed by Dora Award winner, Stewart Arnott, this production brings together some of Canada's most exciting and talented actors: Deborah Drakeford (Station Eleven, Soulpepper, ARC Theatre), Emma Nelles (The Boys, The Comedy Rule), Kim Nelson (Orphan Black, Tarragon Theatre, Coal Mine Theatre), Brian Bisson (Clarice, Workin' Moms).

"Doubt can be a bond as powerful and sustaining as certainty.

When you are lost, you are not alone."

Father Flynn - Doubt: A Parable


