Bound to Create Theatre and the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre Announce ISITWENDAM (AN UNDERSTANDING) Livestream

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Bound to Create Theatre and the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre have announced the 4 time Dora nominated hit production of Isitwendam (An Understanding) by Meegwun Fairbrother and co-created and directed by Jack Grinhaus will be LIVE STREAMING from the RMTC Warehouse as a part of their 20/21 Season's The Bridge Festival using multiple cameras.

This one-time live performance of Isitwendam will close the incredible festival that features many dynamic artists including Tara Beagan, Waawaate Forbister, Margo Kane, Kevin Loring, Kenneth T. Williams, Michelle Thrush, and Tomson Highway.

To receive free festival pass you can go to:

https://royalmtc.ca/Festivals-Events/The-Bridge/Full-length-play.aspx

From there you can register for Isitwendam.

The one off show runs on the afternoon of this upcoming: Sunday, March 21st at 3:00 pm ET(2pm CT).

Isitwendam is the story of a young man in search of a truth, whose journey leads to a discovery about the father he loathed and lost, and an awakening of himself and his generation.

Does healing have an expiry date?

A fusion of western and Indigenous storytelling that includes Plains Indigenous Sign Language, drumming, ceremony, and song, this powerful, heart-wrenching, yet humorous theatrical production explores various perspectives of atrocity and the steps we all need to take to find Isitwendam.

Creator & Performer: Meegwun Fairbrother

Co-Creator & Director: Jack Grinhaus

Artistic Collaborator/Producer - Lauren Brotman

Stage Manager - Sarah Koehn

Production Manager/Stage Manager - Carla Ritchie

Lighting Designer: Melissa Joakim

Projections Designer: Andy Moro with Melissa Joakim

Set Designer: Hans Saefkow

Movement Coach - Carlos Rivera

Sound Design -Marc Merilainen

Presented by Bound to Create Theatre in Association with The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.