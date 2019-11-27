BirdLand Theatre And Artepunkt Present MARI(J)A IS EVERYWHERE

Toronto, Ontario...BirdLand Theatre in collaboration with Artepunkt-Belgrade, Serbia and Lauerat-Novi Sad, is proud to present a bold new theatrical experience Mari(j)a is Everywhere, inspired by the plays NOISE and ABYSS from internationally renowned German

playwright of Serbian origin Maria Milisavljevic.

Mari(j)a is Everywhere is happening at Culture Center "Svilara"-Novi Sad, Serbia, on

November 28th at 8:00pm.



The project is supported by City of Novi Sad and Cultural Center "Svilara"

This rights to this theatrical experience were generously granted by S. Fischer Theater & Medien.

Concept and Direction by: Stefan Dzeparoski and Dejan Jankovic

Cast: Katarina Zivkovic, Nikola Jezdic i Lazar Tesic

Mari(j)a is Everywhere is experimental theatrical experience dedicated to and inspired by the work of young German playwright of Serbian origin, Maria Milisavljevic. Her work belongs to the new world of politically engaged and globally aware dramaturgy speaking to the challenges of post-globalized world. Motives dominating in Maria's plays are from where the creative teams of Artepunkt and BirdLand Theatre using the collective dramaturgy speaking about alienation, global migrations, and search for personal and national identity.

Maria Milisavljevic plays have incredible international reputation being presented in Canada, Off-Broadway NYC, and numerous theaters in Europe, Latin America, Australia, Japan. This first Canadian-Serbian coproduction is an exciting way to introduce the work of Maria Milisavljevic and BirdLand Theatre to the Serbian audiences. Birdland Theatre led by Zorana Kydd, has won numerous Dora Mavor Awards and been highly praised for its past productions including Assassins and The Last Days of Judas Iscariot in Toronto, and Off-Broadway premieres in New York City Wide Awake Hearts and Birds (directed by Stefan Dzeparoski).

Artepunkt led by Dejan Jankovic is brave performing arts organization from Belgrade, Serbia whose work has been presented to a critical acclaim on stages in Netherlands, London- England, and in Serbia.







Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You