Bad Hats/Soulpepper's ALICE IN WONDERLAND Leads Dora Award Nominations

At a press conference held at Meridian Hall, the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) announced 228 nominations for the 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, which recognize excellence in professional theatre, dance and opera in Toronto for the 2022-2023 season. Also announced at the press conference was the recipient of the Province of Ontario’s Pauline McGibbon Award.

The 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards ceremony and award presentation hosted by Craig Lauzon with musical guests the Jason Wilson Quartet will take place on Tuesday, June 27th at the TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall .The celebration will commence at 7:30 PM EST where the recipients of the 46 award categories across 7 distinct divisions will be acknowledged. The Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award and the Silver Ticket Award recipient will also be recognized. In addition, the ceremony will include the inaugural presentations of the Christine Karcza Disability Leadership Award and the Ray Ferris Innovation and Sustainability Grant. The Dora Awards After-Party celebration will commence immediately after the awards ceremony in the Koerner Hall lobby.

This marks the first full year of fall-to-spring performances since the 2018-2019 season. Any productions with at least 60% of their run occurring on or before May 14, 2023 are part of the 2022-2023 Dora season, with any shows having less than 60% of their run on or before May 14, 2023 will qualify for the 2024 Dora Awards.

With 228 total nominations, 149 eligible productions registered. The General Theatre Production Division led with 42 qualifiers, the Independent Theatre Division had 30 qualifying productions, the Musical Theatre Division had 5 qualifiers, the Opera Division had 7 qualifiers, the Dance Division had 32 qualifying productions, the Theatre For Young Audience Division had 10 qualifying productions and the Touring Division had 23 qualifying productions.

Below are the nominations. An underline on multiple producer lists indicates the TAPA member(s) company.

GENERAL THEATRE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION:

Red Velvet, Crow's Theatre, leads the General Theatre Division with 6 nominations, including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to Cherissa Richards, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to Amelia Sargisson, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Allan Louis, Outstanding Lighting Design to Arun Srinivasan and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Thomas Ryder Payne.

UNCLE VANYA, Crow's Theatre, follows with 5 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Leading role to Bahia Watson, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to the team of Julie Fox and Joshua Quinlan (scenic), Outstanding Lighting Design to Kimberly Purtell and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Thomas Ryder Payne.

da Kink In My Hair, TO Live and Soulpepper Theatre Company, earns 4 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to d'bi.young anitafrika, Outstanding Costume Design to Rachel Forbes and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to the team of: Thomas Ryder Payne (sound); Corey Butler (music); Corey Butler, Weyni Mengesha, e'Marcus Harper (composition).

our place, A Cahoots Theatre and Theatre Passe Muraille Co-production taps 4 nods including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Kanika Ambrose, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Sophia Walker and Virgilia Griffith.

Fall On Your Knees Part Two: The Diary, A Canadian Stage, National Arts Centre, Vita Brevis Arts, Neptune Theatre, Grand Theatre production, receives 3 nominations for Outstanding Direction to Alisa Palmer, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Deborah Hay, and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Brian Kenny (sound); Sean Mayese (composer).

Fifteen Dogs, Crow's Theatre, garners 3 nominations for Outstanding Direction to Marie Farsi, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to Laura Condlin and Stephen Jackman-Torkoff.

Maanomaa, My Brother, A Co-Production between Blue Bird Theatre Collective and Canadian Stage, receives 3 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Tawiah M'Carthy and Brad Cook, and Outstanding Direction to Philip Akin.

Queen Goneril, Soulpepper Theatre, earns 3 nominations including Outstanding New Play to Erin Shields, Outstanding Direction to Weyni Mengesha and Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to Vanessa Sears.

Behind the Moon, Tarragon Theatre, garners 2 noms including Outstanding New Play to Anosh Irani and Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Ali Kazmi.

Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Crow's Theatre and Modern Times Stage Company, taps 2 nods including Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Ahmed Moneka and Outstanding Lighting Design to Lorenzo Savoini.

Fairview, A Canadian Stage and Obsidian Theatre Co-production, garners 2 nominations including Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to Sophia Walker and Outstanding Costume Design to Rachel Forbes.

PRODIGAL, Produced by The Howland Company, in association with Crow's Theatre, earns 2 nominations for Outstanding New Play to Paolo Santalucia and Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Dan Mousseau.

Vierge, Factory Theatre, earns 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to Yvonne Addai.

My Sister's Rage, Tarragon Theatre in association with Studio 180 and T.O. Live, receives 1 hit for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to Monique Mojica.

Cockroach, Tarragon Theatre, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Scenic/ Projection Design to Christine Ting-Huan Urquhart (scenic).

Redbone Coonhound, An Arts Club Silver Commission as part of a rolling world premiere with Tarragon Theatre and Imago Theatre (Montreal), receives 1 nod for Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Jawon Kang (scenic); Frank Donato and Dezmond Arnkvarn (projection).

The Hooves Belonged to the Deer, Presented by Tarragon Theatre in association with Buddies in Bad Times, receives 1 nod for Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Anahita Dehbonehie (scenic).

Little Dickens, Canadian Stage presents a production of Ronnie Burkett Theatre of Marionettes, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Costume Design to Ronnie Burkett.

NEW, Necessary Angel Theatre Company in association with Canadian Stage and the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, receives 1 nod for Outstanding Costume Design to Michelle Bohn.

Things I Know to be True, David Mirvish and The Company Theatre, receives 1 hit for Outstanding Lighting Design to Nick Blais.

Choir Boy, Canadian Stage and Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver), receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Kate DeLorme.

INDEPENDENT THEATRE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Between a Wok and a Hot Pot, Cahoots Theatre, co-leads the Independent Theatre Division with 6 nominations. The nominations include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to Esther Jun, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Amanda Lin, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Echo Zhou (scenic); and Emily Jung (projection), Outstanding Lighting Design to Echo Zhou, and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Olivia Wheeler.

The Ex-Boyfriend Yardsale, Never Mind the Noise, Presented by Soulpepper in association with Outside the March and red light district, also has 6 taps including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Haley McGee, Outstanding Direction to Mitchell Cushman, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Haley McGee, Outstanding Scenic/ Projection Design to Anna Reid (scenic) and Outstanding Lighting Design to Lucy Adams.

First Métis Man of Odesa, A Punctuate! Theatre Production, In Association with The Theatre Centre, earns 5 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to the duo of Matthew MacKenzie and Mariya Khomutova, Outstanding Direction to Lianna Makuch, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Mariya Khomutova and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to the duo of Daraba and Aaron Macri.

Love You Wrong Time, Nightwood Theatre, taps 5 nods in the Division for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to the team of Deanna H. Choi and Maddie Bautista with Erin Brubacher, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Maddie Bautista, Deanna H. Choi, Outstanding Costume Design to Helen Yung and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Deanna H. Choi and Maddie Bautista

Niizh, Native Earth Performing Arts receives 4 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to Desirée Leverenz, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of PJ Prudat, Kole Durnford, Aren Okemaysim,Theresa Cutknife and Jason McDonald, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Nancy Anne Perrin (scenic) and Hailey Verbonac (projection).

The Chinese Lady, Studio 180 Theatre and fu-GEN Asian Canadian Theatre Company in association with Crow’s Theatre, earns 3 nods for Outstanding Direction to Marjorie Chan, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Rosie Simon and Outstanding Costume Design to Jung-Hye Kim.

Anahita's Republic, Bustle & Beast, secures 2 nominations for Outstanding New Play to Hengameh E Rice and Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Sim Suzer (scenic).

MARTYR, ARC, earns 2 nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Adriano Reis and Outstanding Lighting Design to Michelle Ramsay.

Requiem for a Gumshoe, Eldritch Theatre, earns 2 nominations for Outstanding Costume Design to Melanie McNeill and Outstanding Lighting Design to Gareth Crew.

Trace, A ReDefine Arts and Theatre Passe Muraille Co-production, earns 2 nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of The Epic Choir of Traceland: Nigel “Manc” Wynne, Theo, Riley Kelk, Zena Lord, Celina Carrol, Megan Wilk, Eli Holliday, ay Jones-Pard, Isabella C Chin, Arin Klein, Wy Joung Kou, Annanda DeSilva, Gehan Udayanga, Vanden and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Tristan R. Whiston with Moynan King.

Yerma, The Coal Mine Theatre, earns 2 taps for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Daren A Herbert and Outstanding Costume Design to Joshua Quinlan.

Gay for Pay with Blake and Clay, Gay for Pay Productions in association with Crow's Theatre, earns 1 nomination with Outstanding New Play to the duo of Curtis Campbell and Daniel Krolik.

Dressed as People – a Triptych of Uncanny Abduction, Parry Riposte Productions, earns 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Margo MacDonald.

Bone Cage, One Four One Collective in Association with The Assembly Theatre, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Kaitlin Race, Jessi Elgood, Daniel Reale, Cooper Bilton, Karen Scora, Atlin Hofer, and Jimi Shlag.

I love the smell of gasoline, Nightwood Theatre, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Echo Zhou and Jessica Hiemstra (scenic); Claren Grosz (projection).

Beautiful Renegades, Peggy Baker Dance Projects, receives 1 nod for Outstanding Costume Design to Gillian Gallow.

Broken Shapes, The Theatre Centre and Broken Shapes Collective, earns 1 nod for Outstanding Lighting Design to André du Toit.

The Year of the Cello, A Theatre Passe Muraille and Music Picnic Co-Production, taps 1 nod for Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Njo Kong Kie.

MUSICAL THEATRE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Alice In Wonderland, Bad Hats Theatre, presented by Soulpepper Theatre, leads the Musical Theatre Division as well as earns the most nods in any Division with 13 nominations. Nominations include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to each of Breton Lalama, Fiona Sauder, Landon Doak, and Matt Pilipiak, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to each of Tess Benger and Vanessa Sears, Outstanding New Musical to Fiona Sauder (book); Landon Doak and Victor Pokinko (music), Matt Pilipiak (dramaturg), Outstanding Musical Direction to Rachel O'Brien, Outstanding Direction to Sue Miner, Matt Pilipiak and Fiona Sauder, Outstanding Achievement in Design to each Ming Wong (costume) and Logan Raju Cracknell (lighting) and Outstanding Original Choreography for Cameron Carver.

The Shape of Home, Crow’s Theatre presents Festival Players, earns 9 nominations in the Division including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to each Beau Dixon and Hailey Gillis, Outstanding New Musical to Frank Cox-O’Connell, Beau Dixon, Hailey Gillis, Marni Jackson, Raha Javanfar and Andrew Penner, Outstanding Musical Direction to Frank Cox-O’Connell, Beau Dixon, Hailey Gillis, Marni Jackson, Raha Javanfar and Andrew Penner, Outstanding Direction to Frank Cox-O'Connell, Outstanding Achievement in Design to each Noah Feaver (lighting), Steve Lucas (scenic), and Steáfán Hannigan (sound).

Rock of Ages, More Entertainment, earns 8 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to each of AJ Bridel, Jonathan Cullen, Louise Camilleri and Trevor Coll, Outstanding Musical Direction to Mark Camilleri, Outstanding Direction to JP Gedeon and Outstanding Original Choreography to Sean Cheesman.

RETOLD, The Musical Stage Company, Toronto Public Library, and Yonge Street Theatricals, taps 5 nominations for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to each Starr Domingue and Tracy Michailidis, Outstanding New Musical to Ben Elliott, Fatuma Adar, Suzy Wilde, Rose Napoli, Adam Sakiyama and Kat Sandler, Outstanding Musical Direction to Benjamin Kersey, and Outstanding Direction to Kaylee Harwood.



OPERA DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Macbeth, Canadian Opera Company and Lyric Opera of Chicago, lead the Division with 8 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Matthew Cairns and Quinn Kelsey, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Canadian Opera Company Chorus, Outstanding Musical Direction to Speranza Scappucci, Outstanding Direction to Sir David McVicar, and Outstanding Achievement in Design to each of David Finn (lighting) and John Macfarlane (scenic).

Bluebeard's Castle, Against the Grain Theatre, earns 7 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Gerald Finley, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Josee Young, Jamaica Fraser, Alexis Wilson, Bryony Faye Fowler, and Cody Black, Outstanding Musical Direction to Stephen Higgins, Outstanding Direction to Daisy Evans and Outstanding Achievement in Design for Jacob Wiltshire (lighting) and Adrian Linford (scenic).

The Flying Dutchman, Canadian Opera Company, receives 6 nominations in the Division including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Johan Reuter, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Canadian Opera Company Chorus, Outstanding Musical Direction to Johannes Debus and Outstanding Direction to Marilyn Gronsdal, revival director, based on Christopher Alden, original director, Outstanding Achievement in Design to Adrian Linford (scenic).

Salome, Canadian Opera Company, earns 4 nods including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Ambur Braid, Outstanding Musical Direction to Johannes Debus, and Outstanding Direction to Atom Egoyan.

The Marriage of Figaro, Canadian Opera Company, receives 4 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Andrea Carroll, Outstanding Musical Direction to Harry Bicket, Outstanding Direction to Marcelo Buscaino, revival director, based on Claus Guth, original director.

Carmen, Canadian Opera Company, taps 2 nods for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Joyce El-Khoury and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Canadian Opera Company Chorus.

Of the Sea, Obsidian Theatre Company and Tapestry Opera, in partnership with TOLive, rounds out the Division with 2 taps including Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Suzanne Taffot and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Ineza Mugisha, Cheryl-Ann Lilieth Grant, Karen Weigold, Gavin Hope, Brian McQueen, Joema Frith, Paul Williamson, Justin Welsh and Ruthie Nkut.

DANCE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

The Magic of Assembly, Toronto Dance Theatre, leads the Division with 5 nominations. These nominations include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Original Choreography to Ashley "Colours" Perez and Andrew Tay, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Yuichiro Inoue, Peter Kelly, Megumi Kokuba, Ryan Kostyniuk, Erin Poole, Devon Snell, Roberto Soria and Siwar Soria, Outstanding Original Sound Composition to LAL and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Angela Cabrera (costume).

Homelands, Kaha:wi Dance Theatre, taps 4 noms including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Santee Smith, Feryn King and Katie Couchie, Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Pura Fé and Adrian Dion Harjo and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Louise Potiki Bryant, Shayne Pawless, and Emma Lopez (projection).

MADDADDAM, The National Ballet of Canada, earns 4 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Original Choreography to Wayne McGregor, Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Max Richter and Outstanding Achievement in Design to We Not I (scenic).

Sex Dalmatian, Citadel + Compagnie, receives 3 nods for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Original Choreography to Alyssa Martin and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Drew Berry, Brayden Jamil Cairns, Sam Grist, Pony Nicole Herauf, Natasha Poon Woo, Morgyn Aronyk-Schell Steph Harkness, and Eliajah Stefura.

Julie et l'univers, Citadel + Compagnie, earns 3 nods including Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each Morgyn Aronyk-Schell and Sierra Chin Sawdy and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Simon Rossiter (scenic).

Likeness (Citadel Dance Mix), Citadel + Compagnie, earns 3 taps for Outstanding Original Choreography to Jera Wolfe and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each Miyeko Ferguson and Rakeem Hardy.

Transcendence, Esmeralda Enrique Spanish Dance Company, earns 3 nominations for Outstanding Original Choreography to José Maldonado, Esmeralda Enrique and Company, Isaac Tovar and Rafael del Pino, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to José Maldonado and Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Caroline Planté, Benjamin Barrile, Manuel Soto, Marcos Marín and Miguel Medina.

Anima Animus (Winter Mixed Programme), The National Ballet of Canada, receives 2 nods for Outstanding Production and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Naoya Ebe, Shaelynn Estrada, Brenna Flaherty, Christopher Gerty, Selene Guerrero-Trujillo, Spencer Hack, Monika Haczkiewicz, Jeannine Haller, Koto Ishihara, Harrison James, Tirion Law, Keaton Leier, Genevieve Penn Nabity, Clare Peterson, McKhayla Pettingill, Ben Rudisin, Kota Sato, Jenna Savella, Calley Skalnik, and Isaac Wright.

Discovery (Citadel Dance Mix), Citadel + Compagnie, earns 1 tap for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Winter Hawk.

GIVE ME ONE (Convergent Divergency), Toronto Dance Theatre, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Jordan Alleyne, Yuichiro Inoue, Peter Kelly, Megumi Kokuba, Erin Poole, Devon Snell, Margarita Soria and Roberto Soria.

Indiginary (Citadel Dance Mix), Citadel + Compagnie, garners 1 nod for Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Mikael Karlsson.

La Forastera (The Outsider), Flamencolia Dance Company, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Lia Grainger.

Miigis: Underwater Panther, Red Sky Performance in association with Canadian Stage, rounds out the Division with 1 nomination with Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Rick Sacks with Julian Cote, Pura Fe, Marie Gaudet, Marc Merilianen, and Pierre Mongeon.

THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Bentboy, Young People's Theatre, co-leads the Division with 6 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Herbie Barnes, Outstanding Direction to Eric Coates, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each Dillan Meighan-Chiblow and Dylan Thomas-Bouchier, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of PJ Prudat, Ashley Cook, Daniel Yeh and Brianne Tucker.

The Darkest Dark, Young People's Theatre, also garners 6 nods for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to duo Jim Millan and Ian MacIntyre, Outstanding Direction to Jim Millan, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Xavier Lopez, Hannah Forest Briand, Aurora Browne, Craig Lauzon, Evelyn Wiebe, and Shaquille Pottinger and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Danielle Guevara (production) and Anna Treusch (scenic).

Finding Home: A Salmon Journey up the Humber River, Animacy Theatre Collective and Theatre Direct, presented by Theatre Direct, earns 5 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to the duo of Morgan Brie Johnson and Alexandra Simpson, Outstanding Direction to Adam Paolozza, based on the original direction of Rebecca Northan, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Morgan Brie Johnson and Alexandra Simpson and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Anders Azzopardi, Stefan Hegerat and Sabine Ndalamba (sound).

Les Zinspiré.e.s : Dix-joncté.e.s, Théâtre français de Toronto, also receives 5 taps including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Anthony Atalian, Alexia Dumouchel, Alexa Laliberté, Clara Stoenescu, Safa Usman, Briana Phillips, and Clara Koeller Smirnios, Outstanding Direction to Constant Bernard and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Madeleine Claude, Marie-Helene Fontaine, Hannah Forest-Briand, Alex Harrouch, Olivier Lamarche, and Gloria Mampuya, Outstanding Achievement in Design to Glenn Davidson (lighting).

The Incredible Adventures of Baron Munchausen, Twisted Dog Theatre, garners 3 nods including Outstanding Direction to Svetlana Ozerskaya and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Gregory Katsenelson and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Alexander Bashaev (projection).

Romeo and Juliet. And Action, Shakespeare In Action, taps 2 nods including Outstanding Production and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to The Ensemble of Gugun Deep Singh, Suzanne Roberts Smith, Andrea Massoud, Jamar Adams-Thompson, Deivan Steele, and Arielle Zamora.

Snow White, Young People's Theatre, also receives 2 nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Amanda Cordner and Ken Hall.

Fernando and His Llama, 258Signs Productions presented by Roseneath Theatre, closes out the Division with 1 tap for Outstanding New Play to Juan Jaramillo.



TOURING DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

The Outstanding Touring Production award will be presented at the VIP Reception on June 9th.

Are we not drawn onward to a new erA, Ontroerend Goed presented by Canadian Stage

Double Murder (Clowns | The Fix), Hofesh Shechter Company presented by Harbourfront Centre

Kid Koala: The Storyville Mosquito, TO Live presents Kid Koala

Un, Deux, Trois., Orange Noyée, in partnership with le Théâtre français du Centre national des Arts, le Théâtre du Nouvel-Ontario, le Théâtre français de Toronto, Duceppe, le Théâtre du Trident, le Théâtre l’Escaouette, le Théâtre populaire d’Acadie, le Théâtre la Seizième, le Théâtre Cercle Molière

ANCILLARY AWARD PRESENTED:

The recipient of the 2023 Pauline McGibbon Award is Samantha McCue. Samantha is an Anishinaabekwe and Ned'u'ten theatre professional based in Ottawa. She graduated with a BFA in Theatrical Production from York University in 2017. With a variety of skills in costume design and construction, theatre management and administration, Samantha is passionate about developing the Indigenous theatre community in Canada and beyond.

JON KAPLAN AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD VOTE:

The annual Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award, in honour of the beloved, long-time theatre critic, will be given out at the Dora Awards show and ceremony on June 27th. The Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award is administered by TAPA and presented with generous support from Destination Toronto. The public is invited to choose a winner by voting for their favourite show from the list of nominees for Outstanding Production – or they can write in their own! Theatre, dance and opera fans can cast their votes online at https://tapa.ca/doras/ancillary awards/jon-kaplan-audience-choice-award/ until Wednesday June 21, 11:59am EST. The winner receives a commemorative plaque.

About the Dora Mavor Moore Awards

The Doras are named for Dora Mavor Moore (1888-1979), a well-loved teacher and director who helped establish Canadian professional theatre in the 1930s and 1940s. Recognizing the

outstanding achievements in Toronto's performing arts industry, the Doras honour the creators of numerous theatre, dance and opera productions annually in the following divisions: General Theatre, Independent Theatre, Musical Theatre, Dance, Opera, Theatre for Young Audiences and Touring.

The Dora Mavor Moore Awards were founded on December 13, 1978, by a committee convened by Millie Drain. On that date, Drain and the other founders (Ann Antkiw, Ronald Bryden, Bill Glassco, Graham Harley, Leon Major, Sean Mulcahy, Peter Peroff, Heinar Piller, Susan Rubes, Pat Stewart and Sylvia Tucker), decided to institute an award to recognize outstanding achievements in Toronto theatre. Today, the Doras honour the creators and artists of theatre, dance and opera productions annually in 46 categories over 7 divisions.

